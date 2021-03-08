An emotional farewell: Pope Francis departs Iraq after landmark visit

Pope Francis bids farewell before departing for Rome Pope Francis gestures as he boards a plane to depart for Rome, at Baghdad International Airport in Baghdad. Reuters (Reuters)

Pope Francis's aircraft left Baghdad for Rome on Monday morning, following a historic four-day visit to Iraq.

A key aim of the trip – the first by a pontiff to Iraq – was to encourage Christians to stay in the country.

Arriving for his flight home at Baghdad International Airport, the Pope was greeted by Iraqi President Barham Salih and first lady Sarbagh Salih.

"Bidding farewell to His Holiness Pope Francis, our honoured guest who visited Baghdad, Najaf, Ur, Erbil, Nineveh," Mr Salih said.

"His message of peace, human solidarity with Iraq inspires us to persevere toward a better future for the people of Iraq and the wider region,"

As the Pope's Alitalia Airbus A330 aircraft took off, Mr Salih and other government officials were at hand on the tarmac to wave goodbye.

The Pope's departure coincided with International Women's Day, and shortly after take-off the pontiff thanked Iraqi women for their courage and resilience.

"I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to all the women, especially the women of Iraq, courageous women who continue to give life, in spite of wrongs and hurt," he wrote on Twitter.

"May women be respected and protected! May they be shown respect and provided with opportunities!"

During his time in Iraq, Pope Francis travelled to five provinces in four days and held two Masses and prayers for victims of war.

“Iraq will always remain with me in my heart,” the Pope told a congregation in the northern city of Erbil.

The visit was a chance for the world to see Iraq in a new light away from the violence and conflict.

On Sunday, the pontiff travelled to the north of the country to encourage the dwindling number of Iraqi Christians to stay.

Many had been forced to flee when ISIS extremists seized vast areas of territory in 2014.

At each stop in northern Iraq, the remnants of its Christian population turned out to greet the Pope.

From the southern holy city of Najaf, where he held a landmark meeting with Grand Ayatollah Ali Al Sistani, to Nineveh in the north where he spoke in the ruins of west Mosul, Pope Francis called for unity and diversity.

He urged Iraqis to forgive and turn a new page, after meeting with Christian victims of ISIS terror and hearing their testimonies of survival.

Pope Francis ended the visit with an open-air Mass at the Franso Hariri Stadium – which is named after an Iraqi Christian politician assassinated by extremists 20 years ago – that attracted nearly 10,000 people.

Security was tight and most events were strictly controlled, with the Pope's vehicle and entourage flanked by Vatican security guards and elite Iraqi counter-terrorism services.

THE BIG THREE NOVAK DJOKOVIC

19 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 14, 15, 18, 19)

French Open: 2 (2016, 21)

US Open: 3 (2011, 15, 18)

Australian Open: 9 (2008, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21)

Prize money: $150m



ROGER FEDERER

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 12, 17)

French Open: 1 (2009)

US Open: 5 (2004, 05, 06, 07, 08)

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 06, 07, 10, 17, 18)

Prize money: $130m



RAFAEL NADAL

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 10)

French Open: 13 (2005, 06, 07, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20)

US Open: 4 (2010, 13, 17, 19)

Australian Open: 1 (2009)

Prize money: $125m

In numbers 1,000 tonnes of waste collected daily: 800 tonnes converted into alternative fuel

150 tonnes to landfill

50 tonnes sold as scrap metal 800 tonnes of RDF replaces 500 tonnes of coal Two conveyor lines treat more than 350,000 tonnes of waste per year 25 staff on site

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

The Greatest Royal Rumble card 50-man Royal Rumble - names entered so far include Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Big Show, Kane, Chris Jericho, The New Day and Elias Universal Championship Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns in a steel cage match WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipAJ Styles (champion) v Shinsuke Nakamura Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe United States Championship Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) v The Usos Raw Tag Team Championship (currently vacant) Cesaro and Sheamus v Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt Casket match The Undertaker v Rusev Singles match John Cena v Triple H Cruiserweight Championship Cedric Alexander v Kalisto

The Kites Romain Gary Penguin Modern Classics

Match info Uefa Champions League Group C Liverpool v Napoli, midnight

