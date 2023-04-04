Iraq's Kurdistan region PM travels to Baghdad to sign deal to resume oil exports

The Prime Minister of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani will visit Baghdad on Tuesday to finalise a deal on oil exports.

"I’m on my way to Baghdad to finalise our agreement regarding the resumption of oil exports from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq," he said on Twitter.

Aziz Ahmed, Deputy Chief of Staff to the KRG Prime Minister, said earlier that Mr Barzani would meet Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani “as part of their promise to settle the 18-year-old oil and gas dispute”.

Baghdad and the Kurdistan authorities have been at odds over the right to develop and export natural resources from the region since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.

Kurdistan has said Iraq's 2005 constitution gives it the right to sign agreements with oil companies and states without consulting Baghdad.

Baghdad maintains the region has no right to sign deals and said exports must go through state-run pipelines.

Last month, Iraq won a long-standing arbitration case against Turkey for allowing the Kurdistan region to export oil without Baghdad's consent.

The ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris stopped about 450,000 barrels per day being exported from the Kurdistan region and northern Kirkuk fields.

The move, which halted about 0.5 per cent of global production, affected oil prices in the international market and forced developers to shut down operations.

Since then, both sides have held meetings in an effort to agree to a final deal to resume oil exports.

Baghdad wants Kurdistan oil to be jointly exported by Iraq's state-owned marketing company Somo and the KRG's Ministry of Natural Resources.

Baghdad also wants to form a joint committee with Erbil to supervise the export process. Under the plan, revenue would be deposited in an account overseen by Baghdad.

“Both leaders have relied on their goodwill to negotiate the terms of the new deal,” Mr Aziz said on Twitter.

The head of the KRG's foreign media affairs, Lawk Ghafuri, said Baghdad and Erbil would sign the final deal on Tuesday and that “oil exportations through Ceyhan will resume today”.

If a deal is reached, it will be a win for Baghdad, which has been attempting to assert its right to manage Kurdistan's resources.