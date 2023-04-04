Iraqi government and Kurdish region sign deal to restart oil exports

Iraq's federal government on Tuesday struck a deal with the semi-autonomous Kurdish region to restart oil exports, a major step forward in the long-running dispute over rights to develop and export oil and gas resources.

The deal is a win for Baghdad, which has been attempting to assert its right to manage Kurdistan's oil resources since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein’s regime and gave the Kurds more autonomy.

Kurdistan has said Iraq's 2005 constitution gives it the right to sign agreements with oil companies and states without consulting Baghdad.

Baghdad maintains the region has no right to sign deals and said exports must go through state-run pipelines, to be marketed by the federal government's State Organisation for Marketing of Oil (Somo.)

Last month, Iraq won a long-standing arbitration case against Turkey for allowing the Kurdistan region to export oil without Baghdad's consent.

The ruling by the Paris-based International Chamber of Commerce halted about 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) from being exported from the Kurdistan region and oil fields in northern Kirkuk.

Baghdad has said the agreement will be implemented "immediately."

“This agreement underlines the serious and sincere desire by the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government to face all the problems and obstacles that we inherited," Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani said in a press conference.

Both sides are working to "benefit all Iraqi people", whether in the Kurdistan Region or other provinces, he added.

KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani travelled to Baghdad to finalise the agreement with Mr Al Sudani.