Iraqi PM seeks to bolster ties with Egypt in an official visit

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani left Baghdad on Sunday for an official visit to Egypt.

The Prime Minister's Office gave no details of Mr Al Sudani's schedule in Egypt.

Iraq, Egypt and Jordan have for years been hammering out co-operation deals, mainly in the energy sector, but no major progress has been made so far.

The three countries have signed numerous agreements to boost bilateral relations in different fields.

Since taking office in last October, Mr Al Sudani has been visiting regional countries such as Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Iran to develop relations. He also visited Germany and France.

Relations between Iraq and its Arab neighbours have been mostly uneasy since the US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003.

This ushered in a Shiite political ascendancy and led to the country falling into what many in the region consider the Iranian orbit.

The US has been pushing Iraq and other Arab countries to strengthen ties to counter Iranian influence in the region, which has been growing since the US-led invasion.

Unlike his predecessor Mustafa Al Kadhimi, Mr Al Sudani is regarded across the region as a close ally of Iran and Shiite groups supported by Tehran.

He was the nominee of the Iran-aligned Co-ordination Framework, the largest political group in the Iraqi Parliament with 138 out of 329 seats.

The group comprises powerful Iran-backed Shiite militias and political parties.