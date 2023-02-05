Iraqi environmental activist kidnapped near Baghdad, family says

A prominent environmental activist in Iraq has been kidnapped near the capital by unknown group, his family have said.

Jassim Al Asadi was travelling on the main road linking Baghdad to southern provinces on Thursday when he was taken captive, his brother Nadhim said in a statement.

The motive is still unknown and Iraqi security forces are investigating the case, he said.

Since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein, Mr Al Asadi has emerged as a leading environmental activist and expert, focusing mainly on Iraq's southern marshlands.

He founded the NGO Nature Iraq in the southern Thi Qar province that has large areas of marshland.

Mr Al Asadi has become one of the few specialists in this field and the main trusted source for researchers and media.

He has been campaigning for more water to be released to the marshland and its inhabitants, launching the National Campaign to Save the Marshes with other activists and marsh residents late last year.

He has blamed the government for not drawing up the plans needed to save the marshes from the effects of the climate change.

Iraq is the fifth most-vulnerable country in the world to the effects of climate change, according to the UN Environment Programme.

Over the past three years, the country has experienced record temperatures that exceeded 50°C in many places during summer, insufficient and diminishing rainfall and frequent sand and dust storms.

Coupled with the reduced water flow of its two main rivers after passing through Turkey and Iran, the extreme weather has intensified drought and water scarcity in Iraq.

Desertification affects 39 per cent of the country and 54 per cent of its agricultural land has been degraded, mainly due to soil salinity caused by historically low river levels, less rain and rising sea levels.