At least 10 killed in gas tank explosion in northern Iraq

At least 10 people were killed in an explosion at a residential complex in the city of Sulaymaniyah in Iraq's Kurdistan region, local health authorities said on Friday.

Thirteen were wounded when a gas tank used for the heating system at the complex exploded late on Thursday, the Sulaymaniyah Health Department said.

At least three houses were destroyed in the blast.

The governor of Sulaymaniyah, Haval Abu Bakr, declared a day of mourning for the victims of the explosion, the state-run Iraq News Agency reported.

The governor said that a child was among the victims.

Earlier in the day, Mr Abu Bakr said that an unknown number of people, including children, were still trapped under the rubble.

Civil defence teams in Sulaymaniyah were working to rescue those trapped.

Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the semi-autonomous Kurdish-controlled region, ordered an investigation into the explosion.