Nine people killed in Baghdad gas tanker explosion

Nine people were killed on Saturday night when a gas tanker exploded in a residential area of Baghdad.

Thirteen were wounded in the explosion in the capital’s eastern Binok neighbourhood, the government said.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani ordered an investigation into the incident.

Initial reports suggested a “technical failure” was to blame, Iraqi security forces said.

The tanker was in a car park. The explosion, which was heard across the capital, blew out the windows of nearby buildings and shrapnel caused damage to other vehicles.

“We were at home and felt a very strong blast and a smell of gas,” Mohammed Aziz, who lives 100 metres from the site of the explosion, told AFP.

“It felt like we were suffocating,” he said. “Our doors and windows were blown out.”

The explosion happened two days after Parliament confirmed Mr Al Sudani's government after more than a year of political deadlock.

Safety standards in both the transport and construction sector are frequently flouted in Iraq, and accidents are common.

Last month, a woman, her two-year-old daughter, and a man were killed and 13 wounded when a multi-story building collapsed in Baghdad.

Officials blamed the owner for not obeying construction codes.

In August, seven people were killed after a landslide caused a partial collapse of a Shiite shrine outside the city of Karbala, south of Baghdad.

In April 2021, more than 80 people died in a hospital fire in Baghdad after incorrectly stored oxygen bottles exploded.