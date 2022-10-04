Bodies of 2-year-old girl and her mother pulled from rubble after Iraq building collapse

Rescuers pulled the bodies of a woman and her two-year old daughter from the rubble of a building in Baghdad on Tuesday.

They were among more than 12 people inside the four-story commercial building when it collapsed on Saturday.

The building, which housed medical clinics, laboratories and pharmacies, was opened in 2019 as a government-run investment project.

The woman was carrying out a routine lab test before a chemotherapy session scheduled for the following day.

Rescue operations to find the body of the final victim, a man from the province of Kut south of Baghdad, were continuing, Iraq's Civil Defence Directorate said.

Thirteen people were rescued shortly after the collapse of the building in Karrada, the Iraqi capital's commercial centre.

Rescuers recovered the body of a security guard on Sunday.

There were few people inside at the time of the collapse because of pro-reform street protests that prompted security forces to close main roads.

Authorities quickly launched an investigation. No details were made public, but officials blamed the owner for not obeying construction codes.

An increase in building collapses in Iraq in recent years has been blamed on widespread corruption, poor government regulation and cheap materials.

To cut costs, some companies submit plans to local authorities that have been drawn to minimum safety standards, but then change them during construction.