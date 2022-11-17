Iraq opens probe after Baghdad airport catches fire twice in three days

Iraq opened an investigation Thursday after the second fire in three days broke out in one of the terminals of Baghdad airport.

There were no casualties in the latest blaze, which damaged several airline offices in the two-storey Nineveh Terminal.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani travelled to the airport to be briefed on the probe launched by fire investigators, his office said.

"Civil defence teams were able to put out the fire," it added.

Civil Defense: A fire broke out inside the departure hall at Baghdad International Airport on Tuesday.

It came after three people were lightly hurt on Tuesday when a fire broke out in a refreshments area in the departures lounge of one of the terminals.

Videos on social media showed flames reaching the ceiling near check-in counters at one of the terminals, with the hall engulfed in smoke.

"The fire lasted several minutes and three people were treated for light respiratory difficulty," the civil defence official told AFP, requesting anonymity.

Conflict, neglect and endemic corruption have left Iraq's infrastructure in disrepair.

Safety standards in both the transport and construction sectors are frequently flouted, and accidents are common.

Baghdad airport has undergone no major renovations since it opened in the 1980s under the rule of the late dictator Saddam Hussein.

Late last month, a gas tanker exploded in Baghdad, killing at least nine people and injuring 13 others, in what security forces said was an accident.