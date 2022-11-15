Iraq: Fire reported at Baghdad international airport

Iraq civil defence forces are fighting a fire at Baghdad international airport, according to a state news agency report.

The fire broke out inside the departure hall at the airport, according to the Iraqi civil defence.

Travellers have been evacuated and all flights are currently grounded.

Teams from the transport ministry are also on the scene to extinguish the fire, state news said.

The cause of the fire is unclear.

Baghdad International Airport pic.twitter.com/zJGWjn9ITd — Iraqi Qahwa كهوة عراقية (@IraqiQahwa) November 15, 2022

Footage published on social media showed a large crowd struggling to put out the blaze, while others ran across the departures hall with fire extinguishers.

Hundreds have been killed in a series of devastating fires across Iraq in recent years.

Ninety-two people were killed at a blaze in a Nasiriyah coronavirus hospital in July 2021, prompting anger against the government, whom grieving relatives accused of negligence.

It was the second deadly hospital fire in the space of three months.