Iraq’s parliament elects Abdul Lateef Rasheed as president

Iraq’s parliament voted to elect former water resources minister Abdul Lateef Rasheed as the country’s new president, a crucial step towards ending the country’s political deadlock which has lasted more than a year.

At least nine rockets targeted Iraq’s Parliament inside the heavily fortified Green Zone on Thursday ahead of the much-anticipated session to resolve a political crisis, according to Iraq’s military.

READ MORE Blasts heard in Baghdad's Green Zone as Iraqi MPs meet to elect new president

Born in 1944 in the northern city of Sulaymaniyah, Mr Rasheed started his political career in the 1960s when he joined the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

He has a B.Sc. in Civil Engineering from Liverpool University and an M.Sc. and PH.D. in Engineering from Manchester University.

After the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein’s regime, he served as water resources minister from September 2003 to December 2010.

Iraqi lawmakers attend a parliamentary session to vote for a new head of state, in Baghdad, Iraq, October 13, 2022. Reuters

He was then appointed by the late Iraqi President Jalal Talabani, the founder of PUK and his brother-in-law, as a senior adviser.

For months, political rivals have been at loggerheads over who should be the next prime minister and the country's next president — as well as how to share out government posts.

The prime minister's post is reserved for the majority Shiite community, according to an unofficial agreement between political parties since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein’s regime.

The parliament speaker must be a Sunni and the largely ceremonial post of president is reserved for Kurds. Other government posts are divided among the political parties based on their religious and ethnic background.