Iraqis mark 3 years since reform protests, amid growing tension

Thousands of Iraqis gathered in the centre of Baghdad on Saturday to mark three years since anti-government protests swept through major cities in central and southern Iraq.

There was tight security in the heart of the capital and security forces closed roads leading to Tahrir Square, the epicentre of the months-long protests movement.

Anti-riot police fanned out across the city and checkpoints were set up to search people entering the square.

Roads leading to the Green Zone, the seat of key government offices, Parliament and foreign embassies as well as residences of senior politicians, were also blocked.

Concrete blast walls were erected on Al Jumhuriya Bridge leading to the fortified zone, with security personnel stationed top, behind sand bags.

On Friday, security forces conducted door-to-door search operations in the nearby Karrada neighbourhood where many activists live and operate. Posters of politicians with crosses on their faces and flyers were confiscated.

Protesters waved Iraqi flags or draped them over their shoulders as they gathered on Saturday, with many carrying photos of loved ones who were killed by security forces during the protests.

“Whether you kill ten or one hundred we will not abandon our cause,” they chanted, repeating one of the popular slogans of 2019 protests.

Some protesters threw stones at officers and removed the first metal barrier on Al Jumhuriya Bridge. But they could not go past the blast concrete blast walls as troops fired tear gas to disperse them.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi ordered security forces to "protect the peaceful protesters, stressing on them not to open fire or use other illegal means in dealing with the demonstrations," his office said on Friday.

Mr Al Kadhimi also called on the protesters to "co-operate with the security forces in protecting government institutions and public and private properties".

In 2019, demonstrators, mostly young people, camped in Tahrir Square for months, to demand an end to widespread corruption, poor service delivery and high unemployment.

They also called for an overhaul to the political system, in place since 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein, as well as early elections.

The movement petered out owing to the government’s heavy-handed response and the coronavirus pandemic. At least 600 people died as security forces used live ammunition and tear gas to disperse crowds, while thousands were wounded.

Dozens of activists were assassinated or disappeared, and many fled the country.

The grass roots protests have been the largest and most effective in Iraq since Saddam was ousted, and led to the resignation of the government and the approval of new election laws.

Their commemoration coincides with escalating political tension over forming a new government nearly one year since early parliamentary elections.

The general election last October, the fifth parliamentary vote for a full-term government since 2003, was followed by disputes and a stand-off between the main political groups.

The main quarrel is between the two largest Shiite blocs over who will form the government and how to divide critical posts, including ministerial positions.

The process ground to a halt when the bloc endorsed by influential Shiite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr resigned from Parliament, seeking to dissolve the legislative body and hold snap elections.

Iraq's latest crisis escalated at the end of August with Mr Al Sadr's supporters clashing with the army and the Iran-backed factions after weeks of protests around the Parliament building.

More than 30 of the cleric's supporters died and hundreds were wounded in nearly 24 hours of violence that ended when he called on his supporters to stand down, demanding an end even to all protests.

The Sadrists have sought to join Saturday's protests but activists are trying to separate themselves from the cleric's followers.