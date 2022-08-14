Moqtada Al Sadr calls on Iraqis to stage million-man protest

Shiite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr has called on Iraqis to join a million-man demonstration in Baghdad in what he called the “end of the last chance” for reform.

Iraq has sunk into a political deadlock since October's national elections. Political rivalry, mainly among Shiite parties, has prevented consensus over forming a new government.

Mr Al Sadr wants to dissolve Parliament and hold snap elections, while his Iran-backed rivals the Co-ordination Framework seek the leading role in forming government.

Ali Al Safi (left), 35, travelled from the southern province of Thi Qar to serve the protesters with food. All photos: Sinan Mahmoud/The National

Both camps have staged sit-in protests inside and outside the Green Zone in Baghdad, home to key government offices, the parliament building, politicians' homes and foreign embassies.

“I count on you,” Mr Al Sadr told Iraqis through a statement issued by his close aid Salih Mohammed Al Iraqi on Saturday.

The demonstration on a date yet to be announced, will “support Iraq for the sake of reform and to save what is left from it in order not to be an easy target for corruption, injustice, militias and authoritarian corrupt parties”, he said.

“I see your courage and hope not to be let down by you. It is the end of the last chance,” the statement added.

Mr Al Sadr called on all Iraqis to converge at Baghdad’s Tahrir Square in a “united, peaceful and million-man demonstration” and then to cross the bridge to the Green Zone to join his followers, who have remained encamped around the parliament building for the past three weeks.

Although a political grouping endorsed by Mr Al Sadr emerged from the elections with the largest number of MPs — 73 seats in the 329-seat parliament — it failed to form a majority government with other leading Sunni and Kurdish parties. Their short-lived alliance attempted to keep the Co-ordination Framework out of government formation.

But the Framework — an umbrella group that consists of Tehran-allied militias and political parties — along with some smaller parties not directly aligned to Tehran, derailed Mr Al Sadr’s efforts.

A series of legal challenges and Parliament session boycotts to block candidates put forward by Mr Al Sadr's allies for the role of president — a vital step in government formation — combined with alleged intimidation tactics, forced him to order his MPs to resign last month.

That has put the Framework in pole position to form the government. In the past three weeks, Mr Al Sadr voiced his objections when the Framework nominated Shiite politician Mohammed Shia Al Sudani for the role of prime minister.

In a new escalation, the Framework launched counter-protests on Friday outside the Green Zone and an open-ended sit-in pressing for a new government to be formed quickly to end months of deadlock.

Both camps, who command heavily armed militias, also organised protests in some provinces in a show of force.

The impasse, now in its tenth month, is the longest in the country since the 2003 US-led invasion reset the political order.