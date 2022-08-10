Iraq's Al Sadr urges judiciary to dissolve parliament by next week

Iraqi Shiite cleric and political leader Moqtada Al Sadr on Wednesday called on the country's judiciary to dissolve parliament by the end of next week.

"I address the competent judicial authorities, particularly the head of the Supreme Judicial Council, hopefully so they correct the path, especially after the constitutional deadlines for the parliament to slect a president and task a prime minister have passed," Mr Al Sadr said in a statement.

Mr Al Sadr also called on the judiciary to task the Iraqi president to set a date for early elections that will be held "under a number of conditions we will announce later."

"In the meantime, revolutionaries will continue in their sit-in ... and they will have another stance if the people are disappointed again," he said.

Unable to form a government, Iraq descended further into political chaos last week when thousands of Mr Al Sadr’s supporters stormed and occupied the parliament building.

Their sit-in continues outside the assembly, making it impossible for lawmakers to convene and raising the specter of civil strife.