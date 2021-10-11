Iraq election: Officials say 41% of voters took part

Voter turnout for Iraq's parliamentary election was 41 per cent, the Independent High Electoral Commission said on Monday.

The election on Sunday, held months before schedule to meet the demands of a mass protest movement for political reform, passed off largely without incident but there were widespread reports of people unable to cast ballots because of problems with the new biometric voter ID cards issued by the electoral commission.

Initial results are expected by Monday afternoon, election officials said after polling closed at 6pm on Sunday.

There were a total of 3,249 candidates vying for the 329 seats in parliament. Among them were 951 women, who are guaranteed 25 per cent, or 83, of the seats under the new law.

Out of about 25 million registered voters, more than 23 million updated their information to be eligible to take part.

The general election was Iraq's fifth since Saddam Hussein's dictatorship was toppled by a US-led invasion in 2003, and the first to be held under a new electoral law that allowed independent candidates to contest for the first time.