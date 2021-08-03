Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region rocked by political feud

TOPSHOTS-TOPSHOT-IRAQ-SYRIAN-KURDS-REFUGEES TOPSHOT - A woman holds a child while sitting in the back of a minibus transporting Syrian refugees who have been newly refugees by the Turkish military operation in northeastern Syria upon arriving at the Bardarash camp, near the Kurdish city of Dohuk, in Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, on October 16, 2019. Some 500 Syrian Kurds have entered neighbouring Iraqi Kurdistan over the past four days fleeing a Turkish invasion now entering its second week, officials said. Iraqi Kurdistan previously hosted more than one million Iraqis who fled fighting with the jihadists of the Islamic State group between 2014 and 2017. / AFP / Safin HAMED (AFP)

A political row in Iraqi Kurdistan escalated on Tuesday when a leader of one of its largest political parties said he would fight to clear his name in court.

Lahur Talabani is embroiled in a complex family dispute that has simmered for months.

The charges levelled against him are vague, but they are being led by his cousin Bafel Talabani, with whom he shares the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan presidency.

Bafel is the eldest son of the late Jalal Talabani, one of the region’s two most powerful leaders.

Lahur said he would step down from his position as co-president of the PUK party and hand over responsibilities to his cousin on the condition that a committee was formed “to reveal the truth” about what he called “baseless” allegations made against him by fellow members of the party.

“Unfortunately, it seems that my party has not been able to form this committee due to a blockade,” he said in a statement.

“After being disappointed in my party’s politburo, I decided to seek legal recourse through the Sulaimani judiciary and ask that all the accusations against me be resolved through the courts.”

The men were elected in February last year.

Lahur said he would remain in Kurdistan “until [his] last breath”, and accused government forces of trying to push him out.

Opposing sides within the PUK have a large network of business interests and well-armed supporters.

Lahur has cultivated a large network of supporters in the intelligence services in Sulaymaniyah, the PUK’s power base, in eastern Kurdistan.

Bafel stands accused by some observers of making moves to consolidate growing influence over the party. He has reportedly replaced high-ranking officials with loyalists and changed his title to President of the PUK on public forums.

His appointment of Iran-allied Salman Amin as director of the PUK’s intelligence agency and Wahad Halabji as head of the counter-terrorism agency also indicates a departure from Lahur’s position as a US ally.

In another shake-up, Bafel’s brother Qubad Talabani, who is Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdish Region, will lead a coalition comprising the PUK and its competing Gorran party before Iraq’s parliamentary elections in October.

Lahur was instrumental in brokering the PUK-Gorran agreement.

He was also a player, within a joint effort with the Kurdish region’s Peshmerga militia, in the fight against ISIS.

The PUK shares power with the Erbil-based Kurdish Democratic Party, although smaller political parties have emerged in recent years. The Peshmerga’s support is is divided between the KDP and PUK.

Lahur has close ties with Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, and both men previously led the Kurdish Region Intelligence Forces.

On Monday, a crowd of Lahur’s supporters gathered outside his home with more protests expected in the coming hours.

A new relationship with the old country Treaty of Friendship between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates The United kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates; Considering that the United Arab Emirates has assumed full responsibility as a sovereign and independent State; Determined that the long-standing and traditional relations of close friendship and cooperation between their peoples shall continue; Desiring to give expression to this intention in the form of a Treaty Friendship; Have agreed as follows: ARTICLE 1 The relations between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates shall be governed by a spirit of close friendship. In recognition of this, the Contracting Parties, conscious of their common interest in the peace and stability of the region, shall: (a) consult together on matters of mutual concern in time of need; (b) settle all their disputes by peaceful means in conformity with the provisions of the Charter of the United Nations. ARTICLE 2 The Contracting Parties shall encourage education, scientific and cultural cooperation between the two States in accordance with arrangements to be agreed. Such arrangements shall cover among other things: (a) the promotion of mutual understanding of their respective cultures, civilisations and languages, the promotion of contacts among professional bodies, universities and cultural institutions; (c) the encouragement of technical, scientific and cultural exchanges. ARTICLE 3 The Contracting Parties shall maintain the close relationship already existing between them in the field of trade and commerce. Representatives of the Contracting Parties shall meet from time to time to consider means by which such relations can be further developed and strengthened, including the possibility of concluding treaties or agreements on matters of mutual concern. ARTICLE 4 This Treaty shall enter into force on today's date and shall remain in force for a period of ten years. Unless twelve months before the expiry of the said period of ten years either Contracting Party shall have given notice to the other of its intention to terminate the Treaty, this Treaty shall remain in force thereafter until the expiry of twelve months from the date on which notice of such intention is given. IN WITNESS WHEREOF the undersigned have signed this Treaty. DONE in duplicate at Dubai the second day of December 1971AD, corresponding to the fifteenth day of Shawwal 1391H, in the English and Arabic languages, both texts being equally authoritative. Signed Geoffrey Arthur Sheikh Zayed

