Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets President of Iraq's Kurdistan region

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, pictured with Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region in Iraq, prior their meeting at Al Shati Palace. Mohamed Al Hammadi / Ministry of Presidential Affairs 
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, met the President of Iraq's Kurdistan region on Saturday.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Nechirvan Barzani to Al Shati Palace in the capital, where the two men discussed ways of promoting relations between the UAE and Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, particularly in economic, investment, development, humanitarian and health fields.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Barzani also exchanged views on the current regional developments and the efforts made on them.

Senior UAE figures attended the meeting, including Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports Company; Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, the President's Diplomatic Advisor; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

Published: June 12, 2021 08:56 PM

