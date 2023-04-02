Iran says it warned off 'US spy plane' near its airspace

Iran has said it chased off an American plane near its airspace on Sunday.

Tasnim News Agency said the navy prevented “an American spy plane” from reaching Iran after it flew over its waters near the Gulf of Oman.

Outlets affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said navy commanders “sent a warning” after a US Navy EP-3E aircraft had entered Iran’s territorial waters.

The plane then moved away from the country's air border and returned to international routes, Tasnim reported.

There was no immediate comment from the US.

The US Navy often intercepts Iranian ships smuggling weapons and fuel in the Gulf of Oman.

On Friday, it said it was looking to keep more than one million rounds of ammunition it seized en route to Yemen in December.

The US said it had "disrupted a major operation by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to smuggle weapons of war into the hands of a militant group in Yemen".