Oil tanker attacked by drone off Oman coast

An oil tanker has been hit by an explosive drone off the coast of Oman, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

The United States Navy's Fifth Fleet is aware of an incident taking place on Wednesday in the Gulf of Oman involving a commercial vessel, Commander Timothy Hawkins told Reuters.

AP cited Middle East-based defence officials as saying the attack happened on Tuesday night off the coast of Oman.

The UK maritime Trade Operations, a British military organisation in the region monitoring shipping, said they were aware of the attack.

“We are aware of an incident and it’s being investigated at this time,” they said.

The AP said the official identified the vessel attacked as the Liberian-flagged oil tanker Pacific Zircon.

That tanker is operated by Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping, which is a company ultimately owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer.

The company has not commented on the incident.

Eastern Pacific Shipping list the Pacific Zircon as a tanker built in 2013 with a deadweight tonnage of 50,000 and a draft of 12m.

The attack comes at a time of heightened tensions with Iran, who have been previously accused of attacking shipping in the Arabian Gulf with drones and fast attack boats.

The US blamed Iran for a series of attacks occurring off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in 2019. Tehran then had begun escalating its nuclear program following the US’ unilateral withdrawal from its atomic deal with world powers.

Iranian state media did not immediately acknowledge the attack on the Pacific Zircon.

This is a developing story...