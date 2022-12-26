Dozens injured in Iran factory blast 'caused by gas leak'

An explosion on Monday at a factory in north-west Iran has injured at least 65 people, state media reported.

The blast at a paint factory in the Shahid Salimi industrial zone in East Azerbaijan province was caused by a gas leak, official news agency Irna said.

It said 22 people were treated on the spot and the rest were taken to medical centres.

Vahid Shadinia, a spokesman for the province's emergency services, told Irna more than 20 of those injured had been taken to "specialised hospitals" in the provincial capital Tabriz.

Shahid Salimi, in the city of Azarshahr, is the largest industrial zone in north-western Iran.

It hosts 790 factories and other centres employing nearly 28,000 workers, state media said.