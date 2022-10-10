Iran protests keep pressure on regime as state TV is hacked

Anti-government protests in Iran have entered their fourth week with rallies across the country against its deeply entrenched theocracy.

Demonstrators in several cities in the Kurdish-populated west of the country on Sunday night chanted slogans and twirled headscarves, rejecting coercive religious dress codes, according to several videos posted by the opposition media outlet Iran International.

Protesters in the Kurdish city of Sanandaj, west of Tehran, poured into the streets and chanted "death to dictators" and called the security forces “shameless”.

The security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters in Tehran's Naziabad neighbourhood. There were also reports that two other protesters had been shot.

"Police forces used tear gas to disperse the crowds in dozens of locations in Tehran," state news agency Irna reported, adding that the demonstrators "chanted slogans and set fire to and damaged public property, including a police booth".

BBC Persian published a video of people in Sanandaj chanting in unison from their windows: “It’s the end of you.”

The protests erupted on September 17, following the death of Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, 22, in police custody.

Amini had been detained for an alleged breach of Iran's strict Islamic dress code for women.

Since then, protests have spread across the country and have been met with a fierce crackdown, in which dozens are thought to have been killed and hundreds arrested.

University students and even young schoolgirls in some cities have joined the protests in recent days, chanting "woman, life, freedom".

In videos the Kurdish Hengaw Organisation for Human Rights said were recorded on Saturday in Amini's home town of Saqez, schoolgirls chanted and marched down a street, swinging their hijabs in the air.

State TV hacked

Meanwhile, hackers interrupted a state TV news broadcast with an image of gun-sight crosshairs and flames over an image of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in footage widely shared online on Sunday.

In other anti-regime messages, activists have spray-painted "death to Khamenei" and "the police are the murderers of the people" on billboards in Tehran.

"The blood of our youths is on your hands," read an on-screen message that flashed up briefly during the TV broadcast on Saturday evening.

"Join us and rise up," read another message in the TV hack claimed by the group Edalat-e Ali (Ali's Justice).

It also posted pictures of Amini and three other women killed in the crackdown that has claimed at least 95 lives according to the Norway-based group Iran Human Rights.

Another 90 people were killed in Iran's far south-east, in unrest on September 30 sparked by the alleged rape of a teenage girl by a police chief in Sistan and Baluchestan province, said IHR.

One Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps member was killed on Saturday in Sanandaj, and a member of the IRGC's Basij paramilitary force died in Tehran from "a serious head injury following an armed attack by a mob," Irna said ― in killings that raised the death toll among the security forces to 14.

New tactics against online restrictions

In the face of the violence and online restrictions, protesters have adopted new tactics to spread their message of resistance in public spaces.

"We are not afraid any more. We will fight," read one large banner placed on an overpass of Tehran's Modares motorway, seen in images verified by AFP.

In other footage, a man with a spray can is seen altering the wording of a government billboard on the same route from "the police are the servants of the people" to "the police are the murderers of the people".

Several water features in the Iranian capital were said to have been coloured blood-red, although the head of the city's municipality parks organisation Ali Mohamad Mokhtari insisted that "this information is completely false and there isn't any change in the colours of fountains in Tehran".

Iran has accused outside forces of stirring up the protests, as solidarity rallies have been worldwide.

The US, EU and other governments have imposed new sanctions on Iran.