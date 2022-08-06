European countries urge Iran not to make 'unrealistic demands' at nuclear talks

Britain, France and Germany have urged Iran not to make "unrealistic demands" as talks resume to revive a 2015 agreement aimed at reining in Tehran's nuclear programme.

Officials from world powers and Iran are meeting in the Austrian capital, Vienna, for the first time since March, when negotiations to bring the US back into the agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, stalled.

"Today's talks in Vienna do not mark a new round of negotiations. These are technical discussions," the three countries, known as the E3 group, said on Friday.

"The text is on the table. There will be no reopening of negotiations. Iran must now decide to conclude the deal while this is still possible," they said.

"We urge Iran not to make unrealistic demands outside the scope of the JCPOA."

Britain, China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia and the US signed the JCPOA in July 2015 as former president Barack Obama's second term was drawing to a close.

His successor, Donald Trump, unilaterally withdrew the US from the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions. Tehran responded by abandoning its obligations under the accord, such as limits on its uranium enrichment and subjecting its nuclear plants to monitoring by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

With enrichment levels now above an unprecedented 60 per cent threshold, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi on Tuesday gave a warning that Iran's nuclear programme was "moving ahead very, very fast" and "growing in ambition and capacity".

The EU official leading the negotiations, Enrique Mora, has said the renewed talks would focus on the most recent draft to restore the nuclear deal.

Mr Mora is mediating between Iranian and US officials, who will not be involved in face-to-face talks.

A key sticking point could be Iran's insistence that the US remove its terror designation for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, something Washington says it will not do.

US President Joe Biden has said delisting the IRGC — which is involved in a network of state-linked companies — cannot be part of a nuclear deal.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the negotiations "are pretty much complete at this point".

"We're not going to wait forever for Iran to take the deal," Mr Kirby said on Thursday as the talks resumed in Vienna. "There's a deal on the table. They ought to take it."