'Good words' not enough, says IAEA as it calls for transparency from Iran

Good words from Iran are not enough to satisfy international inspectors, the head of the UN nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday.

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said he hoped Tehran was ready to be transparent about its nuclear programme, which was "moving ahead very, very fast".

So far, Iran and the US have been unable to re-establish the deal signed between Tehran and world powers in 2015, in which it curbed its nuclear programme in return for economic sanctions relief.

Mr Grossi said Iran must give IAEA inspectors access "commensurate to the size" of its uranium enrichment programme if the agency is to credibly assure that it is peaceful.

READ MORE The nuclear deal requires tricky manoeuvres of Iran and Israel

"When it comes to nuclear, good words will not do it," he said. "What you need to do is to be transparent and compliant and work with us.

"We are ready and I hope they will be as well. They have a very ambitious nuclear programme that needs to be verified in the appropriate way.

"The programme is moving ahead very, very fast and not only ahead, but sideways as well, because it's growing in ambition and in capacity."

Iran's nuclear sites - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Russian contractors work at the Bushehr nuclear reactor site in 2007. The plant opened four years later. Bloomberg

US president Donald Trump reneged on the nuclear deal in 2018, restoring harsh sanctions to squeeze Iran's oil exports and prompting Tehran to start abandoning the agreement's nuclear limits about a year later.

US and Israel pledge to deny Iran nuclear weapons - video

On Monday, Iran's nuclear energy organisation chief said it had the technical capability to produce an atomic bomb but had no intention of doing so.

Iran is already enriching uranium to up to 60 per cent fissile purity, far above a cap of 3.67 per cent set under the 2015 deal.

Uranium enriched to 90 per cent is suitable for a nuclear bomb.