Iran's supreme leader admits Iran took oil from Greek tankers in retaliation

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that Iran took oil from two Greek tankers last month in the Arabian Gulf.

The helicopter-launched raids were launched in retaliation to Greece’s role in the US seizure of crude from an Iranian-flagged tanker in the Mediterranean Sea because of sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

“They steal Iranian oil off the Greek coast, then our brave men who don’t fear death respond and seized the enemy’s oil tanker,” Mr Khamenei said in a speech marking the 33rd anniversary of the death of the leader of Iran's 1979 Islamic revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

“Who is the pirate? You stole our oil, we took it back from you."

Iran’s seizure of the tankers was the latest in a string of hijackings and explosions to roil a region that includes the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of all traded oil passes.

The incidents began after then-President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the nuclear deal, which saw Tehran drastically limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

Mr Khamenei, in his speech, also accused the US of supporting recent protests in Iran sparked by price increases and the slashing of subsidies by the government, saying "enemies" are fuelling unrest in the country, in attempts to overthrow the government.

"The enemies have counted on public protests in order to put people against the Islamic Republic," Mr Khamenei said. "Surely the enemy’s forecast is wrong, like many of its other ones."

Street protests across several provinces in Iran have simmered in recent weeks over a new cut in state food subsidies nearly a year after President Ebrahim Raisi took office.

The latest protests underscore a crippling economic crisis and stalled negotiations with major powers over the country’s controversial nuclear enrichment.

"They think they can cause confrontation between people and the Islamic Republic, which is wrong because the Islamic Republic attaches great importance to people," IRNA news agency quoted Mr Khamenei as saying, referring to the "enemies". "The nature of the Islamic Republic is against oppression."

The government has sharply raised the price of some basic goods, such as cooking oil and flour-based staples.

People in some cases snatched loaves of bread from shop shelves before the prices increased.

For months teachers have protested, demanding better pay, working conditions, and education reforms.