Iran elections: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei backs list of presidential candidates

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is backing the Guardian Council's disqualification of leading moderate and conservative candidates seeking to run in the presidential election in June.
The council, which vets candidates, approved seven of the 592 hopefuls in a list released this week.
Its decision leaves Iran's hardline judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi as one of the favourites to replace President Hassan Rouhani, who has reached the limit of two consecutive terms.
Mr Rouhani joined hardliners and reformists in criticising the council's decision and urged Mr Khamenei to intervene and allow a wider range of candidates to be on the ballot.
But on Thursday Mr Khamenei told members of parliament that he "strongly supported the council's legal procedures".
"The honourable Guardian Council, in accordance with its duty, did what it had to do and what it deemed necessary to do and identified the candidates," he said.
His comments appeared to kill off any hopes for a review of the council's decisions. In the 2005 presidential election, he ordered the council to reinstate two candidates.
Those disqualified from running next month include Ali Larijani, a prominent moderate conservative who is a former parliament speaker and chief nuclear negotiator, reformist First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri, an ally of Mr Rouhani, and Mr Rouhani's predecessor Mahmoud Ahmedinejad.
Mr Khamenei also addressed the prospect of low voter turnout.
"Those who promote not going to the polls are not sympathetic to the people," he said.
"Dear nation of Iran, elections are held on just one day, but the effect lasts for several years. Participate in the election."
There are calls for an election boycott from political activists, as well as supporters of Mr Ahmadinejad, who was making his first attempt to run again since his controversial re-election in 2009 that sparked widespread protests.
Mr Ahmadinejad's announcement that he would boycott the election was also addressed by Mr Khamenei.
"Someone who is compassionate does not forbid people from going to the polls," he said.
Stage 1: The Pointe Palm Jumeirah - Dubai Silicon Oasis, 148km
Stage 2: Hatta - Hatta Dam, 168km
Stage 3: Al Qudra Cycle Track - Jebel Hafeet, 184km
Stage 4: Zabeel Park - Dubai City Walk, 173km
Stage 5: Al Ain - Jebel Hafeet, 162km
Stage 6: Al Ruwais - Al Mirfa, 158km
Stage 7: Al Maryah Island - Abu Dhabi Breakwater, 127km
Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo
Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic
Power: 242bhp
Torque: 370Nm
Price: Dh136,814
Price, base: Dh69,900
Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder
Transmission: Seven-speed automatic
Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm
Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm
Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km
(All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld
COMPANY PROFILE
Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar
Based: Dubai, UAE
Founded: 2014
Number of employees: 36
Sector: Logistics
Raised: $2.5 million
Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE
Crazy Rich Asians
Director: Jon M Chu
Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan
Four stars
The Hindu festival is at once a celebration of the autumn harvest and the triumph of good over evil, as outlined in the Ramayana.
According to the Sanskrit epic, penned by the sage Valmiki, Diwali marks the time that the exiled king Rama – a mortal with superhuman powers – returned home to the city of Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman, after vanquishing the 10-headed demon Ravana and conquering his kingdom of Lanka. The people of Ayodhya are believed to have lit thousands of earthen lamps to illuminate the city and to guide the royal family home.
In its current iteration, Diwali is celebrated with a puja to welcome the goodness of prosperity Lakshmi (an incarnation of Sita) into the home, which is decorated with diyas (oil lamps) or fairy lights and rangoli designs with coloured powder. Fireworks light up the sky in some parts of the word, and sweetmeats are made (or bought) by most households. It is customary to get new clothes stitched, and visit friends and family to exchange gifts and greetings.
The Travel Diaries of Albert Einstein The Far East, Palestine, and Spain, 1922 – 1923
Editor Ze’ev Rosenkranz
Princeton
Saturday
Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt (5.30pm kick-off UAE)
Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke (5.30pm)
Wolfsburg v Cologne (5.30pm)
Mainz v Arminia Bielefeld (5.30pm)
Augsburg v Hoffenheim (5.30pm)
RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich (8.30pm)
Borussia Monchengladbach v Freiburg (10.30pm)
Sunday
VfB Stuttgart v Werder Bremen (5.30pm)
Union Berlin v Hertha Berlin (8pm)
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
