Iran elections: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei backs list of presidential candidates

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is backing the Guardian Council's disqualification of leading moderate and conservative candidates seeking to run in the presidential election in June.

The council, which vets candidates, approved seven of the 592 hopefuls in a list released this week.

Its decision leaves Iran's hardline judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi as one of the favourites to replace President Hassan Rouhani, who has reached the limit of two consecutive terms.

Mr Rouhani joined hardliners and reformists in criticising the council's decision and urged Mr Khamenei to intervene and allow a wider range of candidates to be on the ballot.

But on Thursday Mr Khamenei told members of parliament that he "strongly supported the council's legal procedures".

"The honourable Guardian Council, in accordance with its duty, did what it had to do and what it deemed necessary to do and identified the candidates," he said.

His comments appeared to kill off any hopes for a review of the council's decisions. In the 2005 presidential election, he ordered the council to reinstate two candidates.

Those disqualified from running next month include Ali Larijani, a prominent moderate conservative who is a former parliament speaker and chief nuclear negotiator, reformist First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri, an ally of Mr Rouhani, and Mr Rouhani's predecessor Mahmoud Ahmedinejad.

Mr Khamenei also addressed the prospect of low voter turnout.

"Those who promote not going to the polls are not sympathetic to the people," he said.

"Dear nation of Iran, elections are held on just one day, but the effect lasts for several years. Participate in the election."

There are calls for an election boycott from political activists, as well as supporters of Mr Ahmadinejad, who was making his first attempt to run again since his controversial re-election in 2009 that sparked widespread protests.

Mr Ahmadinejad's announcement that he would boycott the election was also addressed by Mr Khamenei.

"Someone who is compassionate does not forbid people from going to the polls," he said.

UAE Tour 2020 Stage 1: The Pointe Palm Jumeirah - Dubai Silicon Oasis, 148km

Stage 2: Hatta - Hatta Dam, 168km​​​​​​​

Stage 3: Al Qudra Cycle Track - Jebel Hafeet, 184km​​​​​​​

Stage 4: Zabeel Park - Dubai City Walk, 173km​​​​​​​

Stage 5: Al Ain - Jebel Hafeet, 162km​​​​​​​

Stage 6: Al Ruwais - Al Mirfa, 158km​​​​​​​

Stage 7: Al Maryah Island - Abu Dhabi Breakwater, 127km

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

What is Diwali? The Hindu festival is at once a celebration of the autumn harvest and the triumph of good over evil, as outlined in the Ramayana. According to the Sanskrit epic, penned by the sage Valmiki, Diwali marks the time that the exiled king Rama – a mortal with superhuman powers – returned home to the city of Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman, after vanquishing the 10-headed demon Ravana and conquering his kingdom of Lanka. The people of Ayodhya are believed to have lit thousands of earthen lamps to illuminate the city and to guide the royal family home. In its current iteration, Diwali is celebrated with a puja to welcome the goodness of prosperity Lakshmi (an incarnation of Sita) into the home, which is decorated with diyas (oil lamps) or fairy lights and rangoli designs with coloured powder. Fireworks light up the sky in some parts of the word, and sweetmeats are made (or bought) by most households. It is customary to get new clothes stitched, and visit friends and family to exchange gifts and greetings.

The Travel Diaries of Albert Einstein The Far East, Palestine, and Spain, 1922 – 1923

Editor Ze’ev Rosenkranz

​​​​​​​Princeton

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt (5.30pm kick-off UAE) Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke (5.30pm) Wolfsburg v Cologne (5.30pm) Mainz v Arminia Bielefeld (5.30pm) Augsburg v Hoffenheim (5.30pm) RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich (8.30pm) Borussia Monchengladbach v Freiburg (10.30pm) Sunday VfB Stuttgart v Werder Bremen (5.30pm) Union Berlin v Hertha Berlin (8pm)

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

