Iran seizes two Greek oil tankers in Arabian Gulf

Iran has seized two Greek oil tankers in the Arabian Gulf, the country's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Friday.

"The Revolutionary Guards Navy today seized two Greek tankers for violations in Gulf waters," said a Guards statement, quoted by the state news agency IRNA.

It gave no further details or say what the alleged violations were.

Greece’s Foreign Ministry said Iranian authorities “violently took over” the two ships in an “act of piracy”.

Asked about the Iranian claim, Commander Timothy Hawkins of the US Navy’s Middle East-based 5th Fleet told AP that “this is what we are tracking”, but declined to comment further.

The reason for the seizure of the Delta Poseidon and Prudent Warrior was not given in the IRGC statement.

Shipping news site Lloyds List said the ships are carrying oil taken on board in Basra, Iraq. Prudent Warrior's owner Polembros Shipping said that it had lost communication with the ship and its 24 crew members.

Iran had threatened to take “punitive action” earlier on Friday over Athens being involved in the US seizure of an Iranian oil tanker in Greek waters.

Tehran summoned the Swiss ambassador to Iran, who represents US interests in the country, on Friday to complain about the seizure of the Iranian-flagged Pegas.

The previously Russia-flagged ship was renamed Lana on March 1, seemingly in an effort to conceal its identity. It was among five ships identified by US authorities as controlled by Russian Promsvyazbank, which was sanctioned at the outbreak of the Ukraine war.

Greek authorities last month impounded the ship and its 19 Russian crew members near the coast of the southern island of Evia due to EU sanctions.

The 115,000 tonnes of oil the ship contained was sent to the US on Thursday, Reuters reported. It was unclear whether the cargo was impounded because it was Iranian oil or due to the sanctions on the tanker over its Russian links. Iran and Russia face separate US sanctions.

The Pegas was later released because of confusion about the sanctions over its owners.