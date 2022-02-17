Iran nuclear deal could be days away, say negotiators in Vienna

A new deal to place restrictions on Iran's nuclear programme and lift US sanctions could be announced in the next few days.

After nearly a year of negotiations between Iran, the US, Germany, China, Russia, France, and the EU, negotiators in Vienna say a resolution could be close.

Diplomats have seemingly intensified talks in Vienna, holding meetings through the night and pushing to have a deal done as the Russia and Ukraine crisis looms over the talks.

Iran's chief negotiator in Vienna, Ali Bagheri Kani, wrote on Twitter overnight that a deal was closer than ever.

But he also wrote: “Nothing has been agreed until everything has been agreed. Realism, refraining from extravagance and paying attention to the experience of the last 4 years is necessary to achieve this goal.”

Seyed Mohammad Marandi, another member of the Iran team in Vienna, also took to social media to say a deal could be reached “within days”. While Iranian officials has shown optimism, they have held fast that guarantees will still be needed by the US to ensure that there is no repeat of 2018 ― when former president Donald Trump withdrew the US from the nuclear deal ― once President Joe Biden leaves office.

We are approaching an agreement in Vienna. However, there are some issues remaining that need a US/E3 decision. It's possible that a deal can be reached within days. pic.twitter.com/yO7SjJfqlT — Seyed Mohammad Marandi (@s_m_marandi) February 16, 2022

The US has so far has been unable to give Iran guarantees, a sticking point in Vienna.

Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian doubled down on Tehran's concerns.

In an interview with The Financial Times, he said: “Iran’s commitments are as clear as a mathematical formula. It is absolutely clear what we are supposed to do and how these measures will be verified through the IAEA [the UN nuclear watchdog]. Therefore the other side can have no concern; but we remain concerned primarily about the guarantees [that the US would not withdraw].”

The sense of urgency in Vienna has also been made clear by other negotiating teams. China, France and the US have said the next one or two days will be critical, if not the home stretch, for the negotiations.

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told parliament that talks “have reached tipping point now. It's not a matter of weeks, it's a matter of days.”

Deal 'will have to be in the coming days'

In Washington, State Department Spokesman Ned Price told reporters that he believes Tehran's seriousness for a new deal will be shown over the course of the next few days.

“It will have to be in the coming days because, again, we’re in a decisive period where all sides will have to make the political commitments that will be necessary if we are to achieve a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA,” Mr Price said.

The Chinese and Russian negotiators at the talks both called for a sense of urgency, echoing other parties who said that time is of the essence.

Russia and China have been critical in the latest round of talks, and unlike the E3 or the EU, have taken a much more substantive role in enabling indirect talks between the US and Iran.

The US has continued to offer direct talks with Iran, which has said such a process is a possibility should a deal come close.

“Our last response to Americans and intermediaries was: any direct dialogue, contact and negotiation with the US would have very huge costs for my government," Mr Amirabdollahian told The Financial Times.

“We are not ready to enter into the process of direct talks with the US, if we do not have a clear and promising outlook to reach a good agreement with sustainable guarantees in front of us.”

Both Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Mr Amirabdollahian are expected to at the Munich Security Conference and there has been speculation of the possibility of sideline talks between the two.