Iran's nuclear programme too advanced for original JCPOA restrictions, says US

As the original signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) continue to hold talks in Vienna, the Biden administration said Iran's rapid uranium enrichment is now too advanced for a new deal to mimic the original nuclear accords breakout periods.

According to a new report from The Wall Street Journal, US officials expect a new deal with Iran would include a much shorter breakout time than the original one-year period put forward in the JCPOA.

The one-year breakout back in 2015 was a key element of the accord. The length of time was set based on the belief that, should the deal fall apart, Iran would need a year to enrich enough uranium and develop the fuel needed for a bomb.

Since the Trump administration pulled out of the JCPOA, Iran has ramped up its enrichment and has surpassed its levels pre-2015. Iran's new accelerated capabilities are largely being blamed on the Trump administration's decision to exit and violate the original nuclear deal.

Back in 2018, president Trump pulled out of the deal and reimposed sanctions, claiming the agreement was not strict enough and he could get a better deal.

Although Iran held back on immediately beginning its uranium enrichment for about a year, it eventually accelerated the programme beyond even the capabilities it had before the 2015 deal. According to officials Iran's breakout time is now a few weeks.

US doubts over Iran's ability to build a bomb

Although Iran's ramped up enrichment has left many concerned, officials in the US and Europe say Iran does not have the skills yet to build a complete bomb or attach a warhead to a missile. Iran said it has no plans to build a bomb and that its nuclear programme is peaceful.

According to US officials, the change in potential breakout time will not stop the continued negotiations in Vienna and the US is planning on moving ahead. Talks have been slow-moving, but news has been optimistic over the past few weeks as negotiations seem to be getting closer to a possible agreement.

Just last month, Iran's foreign minister said should a deal come close, Iran would be willing to speak to the US directly, a positive step in the talks. Negotiators are set to return to Vienna on Friday, ramping up the negotiations as pressure to get a deal quickly mounts.