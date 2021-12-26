Channel drowning victims arrive home in Iraq for burial

Sixteen families of the 27 migrants drowned in the English Channel have finally been able to bury their loved ones.

The bodies arrived before dawn on Sunday at the airport in the Iraqi Kurdish city of Erbil, where dozens of men, women and children had gathered.

Some of the mourners hugged as grieving people wept and others clutched photos of their lost relatives.

READ MORE 67 people cross English Channel on Christmas Day

The November 24 tragedy has been described by the International Organisation for Migration as the largest single loss of life in the English Channel since the UN agency started recording data in 2014.

Britain represents the final, albeit dangerous, last leg of the trek. A last sail, often in unseaworthy vessels offers a tempting reward for the migrants.

From Erbil, the plain wooden coffins were taken by ambulances to their hometowns of Darbandikhan, Qadrawa, Ranya and Soran.

The remains were transferred to ambulances to transport them to their hometowns of Darbandikhan, Ranya, Soran and Qadrawa. AFP

One elderly man with a white beard showed a photo on his phone of his son Afrasia, who was 24 years old.

A woman sobbed as she pressed her face up against a window pane. Close by, two teenagers appeared similarly shaken. One of them rested his head against a casket, bidding his final farewell.

In the centre of Ranya, hundreds gathered in a mosque to honour the three victims from the Kurdish town.

Shakar Ali, 30, left his home two months ago, making the long trip through Turkey, Greece and Italy, before his journey ended in France.

The brother of Afrasia Mohammed and other relatives mourn him in a mosque in the town of Ranya. Getty

“He attempted the crossing to Britain seven times,” his older brother Shamal said. “Each time, he failed.”

Shakar, who had a degree in petroleum geology, was unemployed and saw hope in Europe, his brother said.

At the cemetery in Ranya, the young man's shrouded body was lifted on the shoulders of the men of the family. A crowd gathered as the body was lowered into the grave.

Dozens of mourners stand outside a mosque in the town of Ranya. Getty

Ramyar, the youngest of the family, recalled his last conversation with his brother.

“He told us, 'We have started the crossing. If I call you, it means the coastguard has arrested us'," he said. "'If I don't call you back, it's because I will have arrived in England'.”

Among the 26 bodies identified in France were 17 men and seven women aged between 19 and 46, a 16-year-old and a child aged 7.

As well as the 16 Iraqi Kurds, the victims also included an Iranian Kurd, a Somalian, four Afghans and an Egyptian.

Only two survivors were found, an Iraqi Kurd and a Sudanese national. French investigators are still trying to establish a clear picture of what happened during the disaster.

At the airport in Erbil, the family of young Baran hung a banner on the back of a moving ambulance that carried her body back to her home town of Soran.

On the banner alongside a smiling picture of the young woman, it said “Bride of the Sea".

Relatives of the 16 Kurds, killed when their boat sank in the Channel while trying to reach England. AFP

Maryam Nuri Hama Amin – known as Baran to her family, a name meaning “rain” in Kurdish – was only in her 20s when she set off on the trip.

She was one of the first Kurdish victims to be identified from the disaster.

She was planning on joining her fiance, who was already in Britain, in the hope of seeking a “better life” there.

Images from the tragedy