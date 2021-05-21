'I can finally take a breath': Gazans return to devastation with hopes to rebuild

After the announcement of the ceasefire in Gaza, most Gazans were looking to at last celebrate Eid Al Fitr, the end-of-Ramadan holiday that had taken place a week ago during intense Israeli bombing in the area.

But Wihda Nasser from Beit Hanoun to the north of the Gaza Strip cannot celebrate this year nor welcome people into her home as it was partly destroyed when her neighbour's house was shelled.

"I don't have water or cooking gas in my home. My home is not suitable for living now," Wihda told The National.

The 56-year-old is now living in a house with seven other family members.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 1233051252 Palestinians inspect the rubble of their destroyed houses after a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza fighters, in Beit Hanun, northern Gaza Strip in Gaza City, Gaza. The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas appeared to be holding, despite fresh clashes at Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem. The ceasefire brings to an end eleven days of fighting which killed more than 250 Palestinians, many of them women and children, and 13 Israelis. The conflict began on May 10th after rising tensions in East Jerusalem and clashes at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound. Getty Images (Getty Images)

Wihda left her two-storey home when heavy shelling began in the area and travelled to stay with a relative in the Tal Al Hawa neighbourhood west of Gaza city, but she returned after two days.

On Thursday, a neighbour’s home, which stood 20 metres away from hers, was destroyed by Israeli shells.

"This is a residential area. All the people who live here are civilians," Waheed Nasser, Wihda's husband, told The National. "Why did they target us and frighten us?"

“The same house was targeted in the last war and my home was partly destroyed and cost me around $15,000 to rebuild again. I don’t have money now to rebuild the house."

The Nassers have begun to sift through the rubble of their home to see if anything can be salvaged and to gauge whether they might be able to live there again.

At 2am on Friday, Israel and Hamas declared a ceasefire, ending 11 days of air strikes and rocket attacks.

Gazans are returning to their homes after the ceasefire to see what remains of their houses, cleaning and gathering belongings that were left behind when they fled the air strikes and shelling.

People wander among the houses that were partially or completely destroyed as water leaks from burst pipes and rubble litters the ground.

"After the heavy shelling in the area, I left home with my husband and went to the hospital, looking for a secure place," Intissar Nasser, 43, told The National.

“I came back to my home after the ceasefire was announced yesterday. I was so choked up. My home is destroyed and not suitable to live in it," she said.

“I couldn’t have imagined that the devastation would be like that. I haven’t seen something like that before."

But little by little, life has returned to the streets of Gaza after 11 days of conflict. Though the situation is bleak, Gazans came out to celebrate, with some even handing out sweets in the street.

Mohssan Shalaeel, 33, from Jabalia camp to the north of the Gaza Strip, said: “Once the ceasefire was announced, I went into the street with my family members to express our happiness in victory. It was a great scene to see everybody in the streets celebrating."

“It is true that we lost a number of our people and there is a lot of devastation, but God will help us to rebuild it again. The important thing is that resistance has won and thousands of Palestinians are now reuniting," he added.

"I didn’t sleep all night after I come back home. I turned my TV on to the news to watch the demonstrations. Today, this morning, I went into the street again. I saw the devastation clearly. I really was so sad, but everything will be OK."

Reema Tafesh, 25, said: “I can finally take a breath. It was a great happiness. We were counting the hours. We thought that we would not survive. Now that the ceasefire has been announced, we are counting the hours to rebuild Gaza again."

“I watched the reactions of Palestinians on TV and on social media. I was happy with people's reactions. They were so happy. It is so beautiful to see reunited Palestinians everywhere."

Explainer: Tanween Design Programme Non-profit arts studio Tashkeel launched this annual initiative with the intention of supporting budding designers in the UAE. This year, three talents were chosen from hundreds of applicants to be a part of the sixth creative development programme. These are architect Abdulla Al Mulla, interior designer Lana El Samman and graphic designer Yara Habib. The trio have been guided by experts from the industry over the course of nine months, as they developed their own products that merge their unique styles with traditional elements of Emirati design. This includes laboratory sessions, experimental and collaborative practice, investigation of new business models and evaluation. It is led by British contemporary design project specialist Helen Voce and mentor Kevin Badni, and offers participants access to experts from across the world, including the likes of UK designer Gareth Neal and multidisciplinary designer and entrepreneur, Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi. The final pieces are being revealed in a worldwide limited-edition release on the first day of Downtown Designs at Dubai Design Week 2019. Tashkeel will be at stand E31 at the exhibition. Lisa Ball-Lechgar, deputy director of Tashkeel, said: “The diversity and calibre of the applicants this year … is reflective of the dynamic change that the UAE art and design industry is witnessing, with young creators resolute in making their bold design ideas a reality.”

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

6 UNDERGROUND Director: Michael Bay Stars: Ryan Reynolds, Adria Arjona, Dave Franco 2.5 / 5 stars

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

