Antony Blinken praises Egyptian ceasefire mediation on Cairo visit

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday praised Egypt as a “real and effective partner” in ending the 11-day war between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip.

During the last stop of his Middle East tour, Mr Blinken was told by King Abdullah II in Jordan that the "continuation of the provocative Israel transgressions" in Jerusalem "led to the latest escalation."

"It is necessary to preserve the existing legal and historical situation in Jerusalem and its holy places, and not touch it," the king him, according to the official Jordanian news agency.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Blinken met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in Cairo.

Egypt and Jordan are among the biggest recipients of US aid, and they share borders with the occupied territory in Gaza and the West Bank.

Mr Blinken is the most senior official to visit the two countries since President Joe Biden took office in January.

He spent nearly two hours with Mr El Sisi before meeting US embassy staff.

"We've had in Egypt a real and effective partner in dealing with the violence, bringing it to a close relatively quickly," Mr Blinken said after meeting the Egyptian president.

He said he had a long discussion with Mr El Sisi about Cairo's human rights record and raised the issue of Americans who have been detained in the country.

Mr Blinken told embassy staff that the US and Egypt “believe strongly that Palestinians and Israelis deserve equally to live in safety and security to enjoy equal measures of freedom, opportunity and dignity. And we’re working on that together”.

The Egyptian presidency said Mr El Sisi told Mr Blinken that the "latest developments emphasise the importance of immediate action to resume direct negotiations between the Palestinians and the Israelis, with effective American involvement to get them back to the negotiating table".

The two sides also agreed to bolster co-ordination to strengthen the ceasefire between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas militants, and start reconstruction in the coastal enclave.

Mr Blinken’s stop in Egypt, along with the two recent phone calls between the two countries’ presidents, indicated warming ties between the allies.

It helped to ease Cairo’s concerns over matters including the Biden administration’s opposition to Russian arms deals.

Egypt and Jordan signed peace treaties with Israel in 1979 and 1994, and have traditionally been involved in Middle East peace negotiations, which have been abandoned for years.

Mr Blinken has pledged to “rally international support” to rebuild the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip after the latest war with Israel.

He also promised to make sure that international aid destined for Gaza does not reach Hamas, which the US and Israel call a terrorist group.

Mr Blinken spent nearly two hours with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi. EPA

Instead, the US is seeking to strengthen Hamas’s rival, the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority, whose standing among Palestinians was hit during the latest conflict because of its perceived inability to help those in Jerusalem.

Mr Blinken has made it clear that this tour was not meant to revive peace negotiations, but rather to rebuild Gaza and lower the tension in Jerusalem that sparked the war.

Bit in Cairo he acknowledged that a “better environment” could allow negotiations to resume.

In Gaza, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar said on Wednesday that the group welcomed international aid as long as it did not come from Israel, and it had no objections to international supervision of the funds, AP reported.

"I emphasise our commitment in Hamas that we will not take a single penny earmarked for rebuilding or humanitarian issues,” he said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the first leg of his four-day trip to the Middle East, in Tel Aviv, Israel. Getty Images

Mr Sinwar, who has close ties with the group's armed wing, said Hamas receives ample military assistance from outside sources, led by Iran.

“When I said we do not take money destined for aid, this is because we have comfortable sources of funds covering our activities,” he said.

Mr Sinwar criticised Mr Blinken for trying to strengthen the Palestinian Authority at Hamas's expense.

“They are trying to add more fuel to the fire of Palestinian divisions,” he claimed.

The truce that ended the Gaza war last week has so far held, but it did not address any of the deeper issues of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

They include a right-wing Israeli leadership unwilling to make key concessions, Palestinian divisions, and years of mistrust and deeply rooted tensions surrounding Jerusalem and its holy sites.

The Palestinians want East Jerusalem, captured by Israel in the 1967 Arab-Israeli conflict, as the capital of a future state.

Israel annexed East Jerusalem in 1980, in a move not recognised by most of the international community, and claims the entire city as its capital.

Before the war between Israel and Hamas, which was the fourth since the militant group took over Gaza in 2007, there was nightly violence in Jerusalem over the possible eviction of Palestinian families from the Arab district of Sheikh Jarrah.

Financial considerations before buying a property Buyers should try to pay as much in cash as possible for a property, limiting the mortgage value to as little as they can afford. This means they not only pay less in interest but their monthly costs are also reduced. Ideally, the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 20 per cent of the purchaser’s total household income, says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching. “If it’s a rental property, plan for the property to have periods when it does not have a tenant. Ensure you have enough cash set aside to pay the mortgage and other costs during these periods, ideally at least six months,” she says. Also, shop around for the best mortgage interest rate. Understand the terms and conditions, especially what happens after any introductory periods, Ms Glynn adds. Using a good mortgage broker is worth the investment to obtain the best rate available for a buyer’s needs and circumstances. A good mortgage broker will help the buyer understand the terms and conditions of the mortgage and make the purchasing process efficient and easier.

RESULTS Catchweight 63.5kg: Shakriyor Juraev (UZB) beat Bahez Khoshnaw (IRQ). Round 3 TKO (body kick) Lightweight: Nart Abida (JOR) beat Moussa Salih (MAR). Round 1 by rear naked choke Catchweight 79kg: Laid Zerhouni (ALG) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ). Round 1 TKO (punches) Catchweight 58kg: Omar Al Hussaini (UAE) beat Mohamed Sahabdeen (SLA) Round 1 rear naked choke Flyweight: Lina Fayyad (JOR) beat Sophia Haddouche (ALG) Round 2 TKO (ground and pound) Catchweight 80kg: Badreddine Diani (MAR) beat Sofiane Aïssaoui (ALG) Round 2 TKO Flyweight: Sabriye Sengul (TUR) beat Mona Ftouhi (TUN). Unanimous decision Middleweight: Kher Khalifa Eshoushan (LIB) beat Essa Basem (JOR). Round 1 rear naked choke Heavyweight: Mohamed Jumaa (SUD) beat Hassen Rahat (MAR). Round 1 TKO (ground and pound) Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammad Ali Musalim (UAE beat Omar Emad (EGY). Round 1 triangle choke Catchweight 62kg: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR). Round 2 KO Catchweight 88kg: Mohamad Osseili (LEB) beat Samir Zaidi (COM). Unanimous decision

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

MATCH INFO Alaves 1 (Perez 65' pen) Real Madrid 2 (Ramos 52', Carvajal 69')

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Top 10 in the F1 drivers' standings 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 202 points 2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 188 3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 169 4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 117 5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari 116 6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 67 7. Sergio Perez, Force India 56 8. Esteban Ocon, Force India 45 9. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 35 10. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault 26

How green is the expo nursery? Some 400,000 shrubs and 13,000 trees in the on-site nursery An additional 450,000 shrubs and 4,000 trees to be delivered in the months leading up to the expo Ghaf, date palm, acacia arabica, acacia tortilis, vitex or sage, techoma and the salvadora are just some heat tolerant native plants in the nursery Approximately 340 species of shrubs and trees selected for diverse landscape The nursery team works exclusively with organic fertilisers and pesticides All shrubs and trees supplied by Dubai Municipality Most sourced from farms, nurseries across the country Plants and trees are re-potted when they arrive at nursery to give them room to grow Some mature trees are in open areas or planted within the expo site Green waste is recycled as compost Treated sewage effluent supplied by Dubai Municipality is used to meet the majority of the nursery’s irrigation needs Construction workforce peaked at 40,000 workers About 65,000 people have signed up to volunteer Main themes of expo is ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and three subthemes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability. Expo 2020 Dubai to open in October 2020 and run for six months

The biog Favourite film: Motorcycle Dairies, Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday, Kagemusha Favourite book: One Hundred Years of Solitude Holiday destination: Sri Lanka First car: VW Golf Proudest achievement: Building Robotics Labs at Khalifa University and King’s College London, Daughters Driverless cars or drones: Driverless Cars

