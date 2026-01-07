The vessel tanker Bella 1 has been pursued by the US Coast Guard. Reuters
US 'seizing Russian-flagged oil tanker in Atlantic' after weeks-long pursuit

Tanker has been evading interception since the US Coast Guard attempted to board and seize it in Venezuela

The National

January 07, 2026

The ​United States is attempting to ​seize a Venezuela-linked ‌oil tanker after a more than two-week-long pursuit ​across the Atlantic, two US officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

The attempted seizure, which could stoke ‌tensions with Russia, came after the tanker, originally ‍known as ‍the Bella-1, slipped through a US maritime "blockade" ⁠of sanctioned tankers and rebuffed US Coast Guard efforts to board it.

The officials, who were speaking on condition of anonymity, said the operation is being carried out by the Coast Guard and US military.

They added that Russian military vessels were in the general vicinity when the operation took place, including a Russian submarine.

The tanker, ⁠now known as the ​Marinera and registered ‍under a Russian flag, is the latest tanker targeted ⁠by ‌the US Coast Guard since the start ⁠of US President Donald Trump's pressure campaign ⁠against Venezuela.

The ship has been under sanctions by the US Treasury Department since July 2024, accused by American authorities of being involved in carrying illicit cargo for a company owned by Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed Lebanese group.

Separately, the US Coast Guard has also intercepted another Venezuela-linked tanker in Latin American waters, US officials told Reuters, as the US continues enforcing a maritime "blockade" of sanctioned vessels from Venezuela.

