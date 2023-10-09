Hamas political leaders were unaware of incursion plan, Egypt officials say

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Palestine

The political leaders of Hamas had no advance knowledge of the weekend's surprise attack against Israel by their military wing, according to Egyptian security officials.

Most of the movement's political leaders have lived in exile outside the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip for years, deepening the divide between them and the group's military wing known as the Al Qassam Brigades, who are spearheading the continuing fighting with Israel.

The officials said a handful of Gaza-based Hamas leaders, maybe as few as three, from Al Qassam Brigades knew of the attack in advance. As a precaution, they were made to believe that the operation would begin 48 hours after it got under way on Saturday.

The element of surprise was a key part of the military success of the Hamas-led attack on Saturday and questions have been raised about the failure of Israeli military intelligence. A major challenge facing Palestinian groups historically has been infiltration from Israeli operatives or leaks.

“The so-called historical leaders of Hamas who live in exile first learnt of the operation from television news channels and watched it unfold on Al Jazeera just like everyone else,” said one of the officials. This is a shift in the power dynamics in Hamas, where the military wing is now taking the lead ahead of its political leadership.

Many of the movement's leaders, also known as “historic leaders”, have left Qatar in the past 48 hours and moved to Iran, Hamas's main backer, according to the officials.

Speaking to The National, the officials said former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and senior official Mohammed Nazal arrived in Iran in the past two days. Khaled Mashal, another top leader, was joined in Iran by Khalil Al Haya and Ezzat Al Rashq, according to the officials.

Moussa Abu Marzouq, another senior Hamas leader, travelled from Gaza to Egypt on Sunday, they said.

The officials said their arrival in Iran was not to take permanent residence there, but possibly for meetings related to the fighting between Hamas and Israel.

Israel says 260 dead at music festival attacked by Hamas

Hundreds of Israelis and Palestinians have been killed since the fighting began. Scores of Israelis were also taken hostage by the militants. It is the deadliest conflict for Israel since Egyptian and Syrian forces launched a surprise attack against Israel in 1973.

The Israeli military on Monday said it struck hundreds of targets in the Gaza Strip overnight and had sent four combat divisions south where it continued to battle militants two days after the incursion began.

A military spokesman described fighting at seven or eight locations near Gaza. Hamas fighters also continued to cross into Israel from Gaza, the spokesman said.

Fighter jets, helicopters and artillery struck more than 500 Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip overnight, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad command centres and the residence of senior Hamas official Ruhi Mashtaa who allegedly helped direct the infiltration into Israel.

Israeli air strikes on Sunday hit housing blocks, tunnels, a mosque and homes of Hamas officials in Gaza. The Palestinian Health Ministry announced that more than 400 people, including scores of children, had been killed in the Israeli strikes.

Israeli soldiers direct an Armoured Personnel Carrier at the Israeli side of the Gaza border. Reuters.

Egypt, which borders both Israel and the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, has been trying to mediate an end to the fighting but appears to have made little headway so far. President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and his Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry have held talks with world leaders since the fighting began in a bid to create international momentum.

Egypt, which signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1979, had in the past mediated truces between Hamas and Israel, the last of which was in 2021. But Cairo's efforts to reconcile rival Palestinian factions as a prelude to reviving the long-stagnant peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians have so far failed to bear fruit.

The officials said senior commanders from Al Qassam Brigades and Sarayah Al Quds, the military wing of the militant Islamic Jihad group, were not responsive to Cairo's efforts to end the fighting. Israel, for its part, was adamant it would not enter truce negotiations before it had severely punished Hamas and Islamic Jihad for the incursion.

Known for their secrecy and distrust of outsiders, both Al Qassam Brigades and Sarayah Al Quds are currently refusing to share with the Egyptians the number of hostages they are holding.

Israeli requests passed on to the two groups by Egyptian officials for Israeli women and children to be released have also been ignored, said the officials.

“Hamas and Islamic Jihad are determined to continue fighting for now,” said one of the officials. “They are euphoric about what they have achieved and believe pressing on will bring results.”