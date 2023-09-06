Three dead in Cairo building collapse

Three people died and three others were injured after a building in central Cairo collapsed, the city’s municipal government said on Wednesday.

Efforts to find for more victims in the rubble were continuing after the four-storey structure came down in Hadayek Al Qubba, where another building collapsed in July, killing 12.

It was the seventh building to collapse in Cairo in the last two months, data from Egypt's Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics showed.

Since the start of the year, 18 buildings have collapsed in Egypt, killing 30 people.

On Wednesday, an area was sectioned off and an engineering committee was formed to determine whether surrounding buildings were at risk, Cairo’s governor Khaled Abdel Aal said.

The Egyptian Ministry of Social Solidarity said it would give 60,000 Egyptian pounds ($2,000) in compensation the families of those that died.

Building collapses are common in Cairo’s lower-income neighbourhoods where unregulated, shoddy construction is rampant despite government efforts to curb it.

A 2017 census showed about 98,000 buildings were at risk of collapse.