US first lady Jill Biden visits Egypt's Giza pyramids

US first lady Jill Biden visited Egypt's pyramids of Giza on Saturday, the second day of her visit to Cairo.

Ms Biden was accompanied by Egypt's Tourism and Antiquities Minister Ahmed Essa and Mostafa Waziri, the head of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities.

She saw the Great Pyramid, the Sphinx and panorama area during her one-hour tour, Egypt's official Mena news agency reported.

Officials presented a pharaonic necklace, shaped in the form of a scarab, to Mrs Biden as a souvenir of her visit.

Earlier, the US first lady met President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and his wife Entisar Amer after arriving in Cairo on Friday.

The Egyptian first lady received Mrs Biden at the airport, and they later had lunch with the President at the Ittihadya Palace, in the leafy eastern suburb of Heliopolis.

Mrs Biden also visited a technical school in Cairo and later met young Egyptians at Al Azhar mosque, the prestigious seat of Sunni Islamic learning.

She was to travel to Morocco later on Saturday, according to her official schedule.

It was Mrs Biden's first visit to Egypt since her husband took office in 2020.

Last year, US President Joe Biden visited the country to attend the UN climate summit in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm El Sheikh.