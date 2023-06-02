Jill Biden in Egypt to meet President El Sisi and wife Entisar

The US first lady, Jill Biden, arrived in Cairo on Friday where she was scheduled to meet President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and his wife Entisar Amer and later lunch with the Egyptian presidential couple.

Mrs Biden, who was met at the airport by Ms Amer, is expected to visit a technical school in Cairo and later meet young Egyptians at Al Azhar mosque, the world's primary seat of Sunni Islam learning.

It is the first visit by Mrs Biden to Egypt since her husband took office in 2020. Last year, President Joe Biden visited for several hours to attend the UN climate summit in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm El Sheikh.

Jill Biden, centre, accompanied by Egypt's first lady, Entissar Amer, is greeted by children as she arrives at Cairo International Airport on Friday. AP

Mrs Biden's visit coincided with a heatwave in Egypt, with the temperature rising above 40ºC. Friday's unseasonal scorching heat followed a day when Cairo and other parts of Egypt were hit by a major sandstorm that turned the sky orange and four people died in related accidents.

Egypt and the US are bound by close relations dating back to the 1970s when Egypt in 1979 became the first Arab state to sign a peace treaty with Israel. It has since received billions of dollars in economic and military aid. At present, Egypt annually receives $1.3 billion in US military aid.

The two countries also maintain close counterterrorism co-operation and regularly hold joint war games.