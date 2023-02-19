Egypt's price-fixing scheme on rice ends ahead of Ramadan

One month ahead of Ramadan, a three-month government price-fixing scheme for rice, one of Egypt’s most strategic goods, has come to an end. It's left the country's 104-million people contending with record high prices.

Launched in November in a bid to shield Egyptians from the effects of increasing inflation on one of their most essential food items, the scheme had been repeatedly decried by rice sellers who argued that the fixed prices were too low for them to make a profit.

A cabinet meeting will be held later this week to determine whether the scheme will be renewed or not, according to a televised statement from Ibrahim Ashmawy, the supply minister’s first deputy.

Egypt’s supply ministry mandated three months ago that sellers keep the price per kilogram of packaged fine white rice (the most processed variety which therefore involves the most labor) at 18 Egyptian pounds, or about $0.60 or less.

The ministry fixed the price for unpackaged rice, which is of a lower quality and typically includes more husks due to a less rigorous milling of the grain, was kept at 15 pounds per kilogram, or about $0.50.

The price of a variety of even lower quality rice, which includes more impurities, could be sold for 12 pounds or under, the ministry said.

READ MORE Water shortfall means Egypt must import food, minister says

However, the price-fixing scheme did not yield the results hoped for by the ministry, Mr Ashmawy told talk show host Lamis El Hadidy on Saturday night.

Markets respond to prices

Some of the country’s largest producers, unhappy with the lowered profit margins brought on by the price-fixing, diminished their rice output and ramped up their production of other, more profitable foodstuffs, according to Mr Ashmawy.

A decreased supply of rice in stores followed, a fact that was noted on social media by thousands of shoppers, particularly at large chain supermarkets.

The reduced rice supply at stores was also exacerbated by disgruntled sellers withholding wares waiting for market prices to go up so they can drum up more profits, despite repeated threats of prison sentences and large fines from the government, Mr Ashmawy said.

The low supplies made merchants ignore the ministry’s mandate outright and rice was mostly selling for between 21 and 25 Egyptian pounds per kilogram, up to $80 cents.

“We had reached an agreement with the General Union of Chambers of Commerce on the fixed prices for the agreed-upon period of time. Now, apparently, this agreement does seem to have borne fruit in the way it should have done. So now we have to use different regulatory mechanisms to ensure there is enough rice available in stores ahead of Ramadan,” he asserted.

As supplies dwindled, demand for rice increased significantly as more livestock farmers began to resort to it as an alternative to yellow corn, according to Mr Ashmawy.

Yellow corn, an essential component in various kinds of animal feed, has been in particularly short supply over the past year because of tight import controls by the government to limit the outflow of foreign currency at a time when Egypt’s foreign reserves have dwindled.

Egyptian farmers plant rice in a field of the Mit al-Ezz village, near Mit Ghamr town in the Nile Delta, some 80Km north of the Capital, on June 25, 2022. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)

To remedy the problem, the supply ministry imported 25,000 tonnes of rice this month, Mr Ashmawy said, adding that the amount would be listed on the Egyptian Commodities Exchange so that sellers can buy it there according to market-determined prices without government controls.

More shipments of yellow corn are expected to arrive in Egypt in the coming weeks, which will reduce the increased demand from livestock farmers, Mr Ashmawy said.

Ragab Shehata, the head of the rice division in Egypt’s industries union, speaking as a representative of the private sector, assured Ms El Hadidy on Saturday in a separate phone-in that the price-fixing scheme would not be renewed.

“We expect prices to go up in the coming week or 10 days as the market stabilises, but they should settle at around 21, 22 or 23 Egyptian pounds per kilo,” Mr Shehata said. “Some companies will most likely price their rice higher, at around 25 per kilo, because they have loyal customers who seek out their product.”

The private sector will also be ramping up its rice imports in March, Mr Shehata said.

He urged anyone hoarding large stores of rice to sell them now because with the arrival of the imported supplies, prices will decrease and they will lose money.

Discounted rice will remain available at the government's food outlets and their annual Ramadan food drives, which it launched three months earlier than usual this year to ensure lower-income citizens had more time to stock up on wares.