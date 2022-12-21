Egyptian actress Menna Shalaby referred to criminal court for cannabis possession

Egyptian actress Menna Shalaby was referred to a criminal court on Wednesday for cannabis possession with the intention of unlawful use, according to a statement from Egypt’s public prosecutor.

Shalaby in late November was released on bail after being arrested at Cairo International Airport on her way back from New York, when Customs officers allegedly found various cannabis products in her luggage.

The prosecution statement said Shalaby was shown all the evidence against her, which includes five eyewitness accounts, police investigations, security camera footage and a forensic chemical report on the materials she was carrying.

All five eyewitnesses were airport employees, the statement said. They said that after putting her bags through an X-ray machine, they became aware of dense masses at the bottom of her suitcase.

A more thorough search found the cannabis, which was confiscated, according to the prosecution statement.

Photos of confiscated items were later circulated on social media showing cannabis in various forms.

Local news outlets reported after her arrest that she had denied to Customs officers having any knowledge of the alleged drugs in her luggage.

Shalaby was arrested on November 25 at Cairo Airport but was released the next day after posting bail of 50,000 Egyptian pounds ($2,021).

After her arrest, Egyptian social media channels were flooded with messages of support from her fans and fellow celebrities. Several rights activists also came to the actress’s defence at the time.

ِA court date is yet to be announced.