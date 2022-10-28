Al Gergawi: Egypt and UAE 'peoples are one'

Mohammad Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs, on Friday met Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly during a three-day celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Emirati-Egyptian ties.

The celebration was held in Cairo under the theme of “Egypt and the UAE … One Heart”.

During the meeting, the two sides lauded the successful organisation of the celebration, held under the patronage of President Sheikh Mohamed and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, to underscore the close relations between the two countries and their peoples.

The event also displayed the successful achievements in Emirati-Egyptian relations over the past 50 years.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, visited Cairo on Thursday and was welcomed by Mr El Sisi.

Dr Al Gergawi said that the celebration highlighted the close, five-decade relationship between the two countries.

“The joint meetings between ministers and officials from the two governments, as well as business leaders, intellectuals and journalists over three days emphasised the theme of the event, which is that the two peoples are one,” he said.

The celebration was attended by Egyptian and Emirati diplomats and ministers as well as prominent cultural, media and economic figures