Egypt sentences former presidential candidate to 15 years prison

A Cairo state security court sentenced on Sunday the acting guide of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group Mahmoud Ezzat along with former presidential candidate Abdel Moneim Abul Fotouh, a long-time associate of the group, and 16 others to 15 years in prison. This was for spreading false news and leading or being a part of an illegal political entity, court officials said.

Fifteen others, also members or affiliates of the Muslim Brotherhood, were given life sentences.

Another two defendants received 10-year sentences.

Mahmoud Ezzat (C), the former supreme guide of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood, attends his sentencing during a trial session at the Tora courthouse complex in south-eastern Cairo on May 29, 2022. AFP

Prosecutors accused Ezzat and Aboul Fotouh of leading a terrorist organisation and working with the express intent of toppling the regime.

Ezzat has been a prolific member of the brotherhood for decades, while Aboul Fotouh formerly headed the Strong Egypt party and ran as its presidential candidate in 2012.

Along with others in the trial, the pair were also accused of instigating hostile operations against members of the country’s security apparatus, judiciary and armed forces to accomplish the Brotherhood’s political aims.

Aboul Fotouh was further charged with spreading false information for statements he gave in a highly controversial 2018 interview with the Qatari news organisation Al Jazeera. In the interview. he was highly critical of the current regime and of alleged restrictions on freedom of speech in Egypt.

“The current administration has succeeded in creating a republic of fear in Egypt,” Aboul Fotouh told Al Jazeera.

He was arrested in 2018 when he returned from the UK, where he was interviewed by Al Jazeera.

The 71-year-old former physician, known for his liberal approach to Islamism, had been a long-time member of the Muslim Brotherhood until he distanced himself from it in 2012. This was when he launched his bid for the presidency, which he eventually lost to the Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsi.

"Investigations proved that Aboul Fotouh played an active role in a group established in violation of the law for the purpose of hindering the constitution and preventing state organisations from carrying out their work, in addition to stifling violating personal liberties,” prosecutors said in a statement.

As for Ezzat, who was arrested in 2020 for colluding with foreign entities to destabilise Egypt, Sunday’s ruling marks the second conviction he has received since his incarceration. After successfully evading the 2013 arrests, which apprehended the majority of the Brotherhood’s leadership at the time, Ezzat continued to be elusive until his arrest.

A death sentence he received in absentia in 2015 was reduced last year to life in prison. Despite an appeal by his lawyers, Ezzat’s life imprisonment was upheld by a terrorism court in December, which cited his deep involvement with the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Lebanon’s Hezbollah and the main reason for its ruling.