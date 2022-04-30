Eight children killed as vehicle plunges into canal in Egypt

At least eight children were killed on Saturday when a three-wheel vehicle they were travelling in overturned and plunged into an irrigation canal in northern Egypt.

The accident took place in the city of Itay El Barud in the Mediterranean province of Beheira.

Rescuers retrieved the bodies of eight children aged 12-15, state news website Ahram reported.

At least four others survived, the report said.

The children are said to have worked at a factory in the city, about 140 kilometres north of the capital of Cairo.

Prosecutors have opened an investigation into the cause of the accident.

Traffic accidents are common in Egypt where roads are often poorly maintained and regulations are inadequate.