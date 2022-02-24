Egypt shuts two Red Sea ports due to bad weather

Maritime activity has been halted at the Red Sea port of Sharm El Sheikh due to unstable weather, the area’s port authority on Thursday.

A sharp increase in wind speed and air pressure has caused concern over the bad weather on the Red Sea, the authority said.

Another major port in the area, Nuweiba, was closed on Wednesday night after Egypt’s meteorological authority issues a warning that weather in the area would worsen over the coming days.

Wind speeds reached 42.59kph, the authority said.

Employees at the area’s ports have been put on alert in case the weather gets even worse.

The Red Sea province of South Sinai has had bad weather over the past week, with high winds, rain and low temperatures.

Despite the weather being a little bit warmer over the past week, meteorologists have warned that temperatures nationwide are expected to drop by up to 4 degrees Celsius over the coming weekend.

The Egyptian capital also witnessed a significant change in weather on Thursday. While the sky was sunny in the morning, it quickly saw the arrival of dense clouds and strong gusts of wind.

Visibility in several parts of the country, including Cairo, was also much worse on Thursday than earlier in the week due to dust being blown in from neighboring desert regions.