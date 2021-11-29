EDEX: Egypt Defence Expo kicks off in Cairo

The world’s leading weapons manufacturers arrived in Cairo on Monday for the start of EDEX, the Egypt Defence Expo.

Weapons makers laid out their latest rifles, drones, tanks and surveillance equipment at the largest exhibition hall in the Egyptian capital. Some of the exhibitors are due to hold demonstrations of their products across the four days of the expo.

Officials in military uniform could be seen walking the four halls of New Cairo’s Egypt International Exhibition Centre, where the expo is being held for a second time after its debut in 2018.

Defence ministers from a number of countries were also present, with exhibitors competing for their attention in the hopes of signing highly lucrative contracts with state militaries.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi inaugurated the event on Monday morning, flanked by defence ministers and officials from around the world.

“It is my honour to congratulate you all on the inauguration of this year's expo,” he said.

“The event this year is really quite significant and mirrors the size and calibre of the many companies who are in attendance. I wish you all success and a pleasant stay in Egypt.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 The UAE national pavilion at the Egypt Defence Expo. Mahmoud Nasr / The National

The largest of the national pavilions at the expo belonged to Egypt and one of its primary military partners, the UAE, whose pavilion took up half of the centre’s third hall.

Companies from China, Russia and India also featured prominently at this year’s EDEX, offering a wide range of military hardware including missiles, drones and other weapons.

“Our pavilion is made up of India’s leading weapons developers,” a spokesman for the Indian pavilion told The National.

“Many of the members of our consortium this year have completed large-scale government projects in India and we are now hoping to enter the Arabian market.”

Unlike the Indian and Emirati delegations, which grouped all their exhibitors together under one pavilion, the Russian exhibitors presented their goods at separate, smaller stalls.

“We are very excited for our presentation this week,” a spokesman for the Kalashnikov group said.

“We are particularly excited to showcase the latest upgrades to our AK-47 model, which is quite popular.”

The Egyptian pavilion featured a range of tanks, amphibious assault vehicles and rocket launchers, all manufactured by military-affiliated, public-sector players.

The Chinese exhibitors all refused to speak to the media, citing orders from the companies’ management.

Some of the most prominent products on display were unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drones.

From smaller models made for covert surveillance to larger drones capable of carrying weapons, every national pavilion had its own drone section.