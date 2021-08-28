Cairo's only known pet cemetery is a symbol of love and remembrance

A headstone at the only known pet cemetery in Cairo. Hamza Hendawi / The National

Romeo was a loving and generous soul, and a perfect companion. Or so say the words engraved on his tombstone.

“I will never love anyone the way I love you. I will always have you in my heart until I die,” the inscription says.

It is only one epitaph in a sea of similarly moving tributes to lost loyalty and love in the only known pet cemetery in the Egyptian capital Cairo.

It is a leafy area about the size of a basketball court and is dotted with palm trees. The site is almost completely hidden from view by a wall and a hedge that run along the side of a golf course.

Hundreds of pets, mostly dogs such as Romeo, are buried in the cemetery at the upmarket Gezira Sporting Club, founded about 140 years ago on the Nile island of Zamalek.

Some of the concrete graves have been painted green and blend into the lush surroundings. Many are marked by marble headstones with tributes carved into them, or are adorned with brass plaques that carry the heartfelt words of pet owners.

But space between the diminutive plots is limited and demand from pet owners has led to overcrowding, with some graves being dug on the grounds of the golf course.

Quote We dig wherever we can find space, no matter how small, for new arrivals Abdel-Fatah Rabia, Cairo pet cemetery caretaker

“We dig wherever we can find space, no matter how small, for new arrivals,” said Abdel-Fatah Rabia, 40, who took over as caretaker at the cemetery two months ago.

“We make sure we don’t dispose of old remains and replace them with newly deceased dogs or cats because of the space problem. We dig deep now, so each spot can take more than just one animal."

The cemetery is one of the curiosities of Cairo, a bustling city of more than 20 million people where chic and squalor are never far apart.

The site is not a landmark similar to the Pyramids at Giza or medieval markets. But the cemetery is special because it highlights a variety of contemporary socio-economic issues that help to explain Cairo’s complex dynamics.

Owning a pet is beyond the means of many people in Egypt, let alone paying for a secluded burial plot for the family's furry friend.

The cemetery in Cairo can only be used by Gezira Club members, an odd mix of what remains of the country’s old aristocracy, families of retired generals and senior government officials, as well as the nouveau riche.

Quote I was shocked when I first heard that there’s a place especially set aside for dogs and cats to be buried. We struggle to buy a tiny plot of land to bury family and loved ones Mohammed Khalil, Cairo taxi driver

“I was shocked when I first heard that there’s a place especially set aside for dogs and cats to be buried,” said taxi driver Mohammed Khalil as he drove past Gezira Club.

“We struggle to buy a tiny plot of land to bury family and loved ones. When we do, it is far outside the city in the desert. We all think some people have it all, now I am thinking their dogs and cats do too.”

But the exclusivity of the cemetery and the overall cost of owning a pet does not mean that only those with deep pockets love animals. Many Egyptians show compassion for the estimated 15 million stray dogs and many more stray cats that roam the cities.

Some people go out of their way to feed stray animals and leave out water during the punishing summer months. Residents are often upset when authorities kill stray dogs on public health grounds.

Several animal protection groups have established social media accounts in recent years. There are also some initiatives to catch, vaccinate and neuter stray dogs.

It speaks to the changing attitudes towards dogs, which were once feared by many but now appear to be gaining acceptance as a household pet.

An ageing apartment building in Abdeen, a crowded, middle-class district in central Cairo, provides a potent example of how some of the city's residents care for strays.

Many tenants leave food out, but others go further. When a cat gives birth, it is not unusual to find someone has put out a shoebox to shelter the mother and her litter. In winter, the box will usually be lined with an old towel.

“I love the cats in our building and how they take our kindness for granted,” said Ibtisam Ahmed, a retired civil servant.

“When I forget to leave them food outside my door, they come and meow incessantly until I do. Believe me, they would ring the doorbell if they could.”

This affection for animals has helped to give rise to pet shops, dog shelters and a booming grooming business.

And there is the cemetery, which offers evidence of the privileged lives of pets and their owners.

Tombstones are marked by brief eulogies in Arabic, English and French, languages spoken by club members. Many of the pets' names also show foreign and cosmopolitan influences – there are graves for Danny, Bugsy, Samantha, Sweetie, Dolly, Funny and Sushi.

But the epitaphs are also a potent symbol of the universal affection people have for their pets.

Here are a few:

"Caramel, you have given me love without expecting anything in return; you helped me get through the most difficult of days. My love and companion.”

“You’ve left paw prints in our hearts. Thanks for sharing your life with me.”

“Google, if love could have saved you, you’ll have lived for ever.”

“Mighty Zeus, we love you.”

IF YOU GO The flights FlyDubai flies direct from Dubai to Skopje in five hours from Dh1,314 return including taxes. Hourly buses from Skopje to Ohrid take three hours. The tours English-speaking guided tours of Ohrid town and the surrounding area are organised by Cultura 365; these cost €90 (Dh386) for a one-day trip including driver and guide and €100 a day (Dh429) for two people. The hotels Villa St Sofija in the old town of Ohrid, twin room from $54 (Dh198) a night. St Naum Monastery, on the lake 30km south of Ohrid town, has updated its pilgrims' quarters into a modern 3-star hotel, with rooms overlooking the monastery courtyard and lake. Double room from $60 (Dh 220) a night.

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

'THE WORST THING YOU CAN EAT' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

