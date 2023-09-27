Five Arab-Israelis killed at home in Haifa, officials say

A 50 year-old man was separately shot and killed in the city in 'broad daylight'

Israeli-Arabs protest against rising levels of crime in the community, in Haifa. Israeli police reports show more than 160 Arabs have been killed this year. EPA

Nada AlTaher author image
Nada AlTaher
Sep 27, 2023
Three Arab-Israeli men and two women were killed near the northen city of Haifa, Israeli paramedics and Palestinian local media said on Wednesday.

The five victims belonged to the same family in Basmat Tab'un and were shot at home, Palestinian news outlets said.

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service said it responded to a call at 2.52pm to people who had sustained "different degrees of injuries".

They were all pronounced dead shortly after.

Another man, 49, was wounded and taken to the intensive care unit in a nearby hospital, Palestinian state news agency Wafa reported.

It was unclear whether Wednesday's killings were politically motivated.

Earlier in the day, a 50 year-old man, Atef Abu Kleib, was also shot and killed in Haifa in "broad daylight", Palestinian and Israeli media outlets reported.

This year, 181 Arab-Israelis have been killed in the pre-1948 areas, Wafa reported.

Updated: September 27, 2023, 4:01 PM
IsraelPalestine
