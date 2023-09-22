Israeli forces kill Palestinian and arrest a militant leader in West Bank raids

A Palestinian fighter with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad was killed during an Israeli raid on the village of Kafr Dan, west of Jenin, in the occupied West Bank on Friday morning, Palestinian state news agency Wafa said.

The PIJ and Wafa identified him as Abdullah Emad Abu Al Hassan, 18, who died after Israeli forces shot him in the abdomen.

He was killed "while confronting enemy forces who stormed the village of Kafr Dan, west of Jenin, at dawn today", the PIJ said.

An exchange of gunfire took place in Kafr Dan, during which Israeli forces used live ammunition, tear gas and stun grenades, which led to Mr Abu Al Hasan's death. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, Wafa said.

On Wednesday, four men were killed by Israeli forces, including a 15-year-old boy. At least seven Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces this week alone, including Mr Abu Al Hassan.

In another raid in the Palestinian city of Nablus, one of the leaders of the Lions' Den armed group, Khaled Abdel Wahab Tabila, 29, was arrested, Palestinian and Israeli sources said.

This year has been the deadliest on record since 2005, with more than 100 Palestinians killed, including children, and about 30 Israelis, the UN said,