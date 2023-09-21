Saudis and Israelis praise Prince Mohammed bin Salman after Fox News interview

People from Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region have praised the kingdom's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his solidarity with the Saudi people and position on talks with Israel, which he spoke about during an English-language interview with Fox News broadcast on Wednesday.

"Saudi Arabia's success is a success for the Emirates and the region," Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We are united by the same destiny and a promising future."

Saudi citizen Abdullah Al Khurayyef translated the entire 36-minute interview into Arabic and posted the video with subtitles on to X.

During the interview, Prince Mohammed was asked if he feels things are changing in Saudi Arabia because of his influence.

READ MORE Prince Mohammed bin Salman says Saudi Arabia closer to establishing Israel relations

"Well, it's not everything that I have done, it's everything that we have done," said Prince Mohammed in the interview. "I am one of them. And if the people don't buy in, it doesn't work.

Mr Al Khurayyef said: "I consider this the best part of the interview."

Another X user, Afaf, posted a green heart with the kingdom's flag, quoting Prince Mohammed saying: "Saudi Arabia is the greatest success story of the 21st century."

“Saudi Arabia is the greatest success story of the 21st century”💚🇸🇦#لقاء_محمد_بن_سلمان pic.twitter.com/LAfynd07NI — A🕊 (@afaf19999) September 21, 2023

Saudi citizen Hadi bin Hashlan said the interview was important for the kingdom's image on the world stage.

"Thirty-six minutes assured everybody that the people's interests and the country's development and its safety are the crown prince's number one priority," he wrote on X.

"Only the great leave an impact and influence."

Prince Mohammed's interview was also well-received in Israeli circles following his confirmation to the Fox News host that talks over re-establishing ties were progressing between the two nations.

Activist Hananya Naftali posted a photo Prince Mohammed with a quote from his interview.

"Every day we are getting closer to normalisation with Israel," he said.

"Inshallah we live to see more peace," he wrote on X, along with an Israeli and Saudi flag side by side.