Prince Mohammed bin Salman says Riyadh closer to establishing Israel relations

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said his country is moving closer to normalising relations with Israel.

“Every day we get closer,” Prince Mohammed said in excerpts of an interview with Fox News, due to be broadcast in full on Wednesday.

He voiced concern about the possibility of Iran, a mutual adversary of Saudi Arabia and Israel, obtaining a nuclear weapon. Tehran has denied it is seeking a nuclear bomb.

“That's a bad move,” he said. “If you use it, you've got to have a big fight with the rest of the world.

“If they get one, we have to get one.”

The Crown Prince's interview with right-wing Fox News comes as US President Joe Biden’s administration pushes to broker historic ties between the two regional powers.

An extension of the Abraham Accords to include Riyadh would herald a major shift in regional politics and would give Mr Biden a significant foreign policy win before the 2024 presidential election.

The complex negotiations centre on Israeli concessions to the Palestinians, an issue seen as crucial by Saudi Arabia. Media reports have said a grand bargain would also include US security guarantees.

“For us, the Palestinian issue is very important. We need to solve that part,” Prince Mohammed said.

“We've got to see where we go. We hope that will reach a place, that it will ease the life of the Palestinians, get Israel as a player in the Middle East."

The broadcast of Prince Mohammed’s comments follows a meeting between Mr Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

The two leaders pledged to work together towards establishing Saudi-Israeli ties.