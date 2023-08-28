Libyan Foreign Minister has 'fled to Turkey' after firing over Israel meeting

Najla Mangoush, Libya's foreign minister, has fled to Turkey after being fired for meeting with her Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen, in Italy last week.

Sources in the Libyan House of Representatives and the Presidential Council confirmed to The National that she had been removed from her post, on a day the country was rocked by protests.

On Sunday, Libya’s Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah ordered Ms Mangoush’s suspension and a travel ban was issued against the official.

"She has fled to Turkey," the House of Representatives source said, sharing with The National a screenshot of the flight path that Ms Mangoush took. "We don't know where her final destination is."

The image puported to show that Ms Mangoush had taken a flight in a Dassault Falcon 900 plane operated by the Libyan government.

"This has become a very big issue. Dbeibah is in a tough position," the House of Representatives source said.

“There is pressure from all sides on the government – from political actors like the parliament, the Presidential Council, the State Council, a well as forces on the ground. The concern is no longer just about the foreign minister.”

Libya's Internal Homeland Security denied Ms Mangoush had passed through Maitiga Airport near Tripoli, either through "the regular, private or presidential hall", adding "surveillance cameras will show this".

Protesters set Mr Dbeibah’s house of fire on Sunday amid accusations that he knew about the meeting. Speaking to Turkish state news agency Anadolu, Palestine’s ambassador to Libya said Mr Dbeibah had visited the embassy and reiterated his support for the Palestinian cause.

People burn photos showing Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and his Libyan counterpart Najla Mangoush in Tripoli, Libya on Sunday. AP

Ambassador Mohammad Rahal told Anadolu that Mr Dbeibah confirmed he had fired Ms Mangoush from her position.

After news of the meeting emerged, Libya's Foreign Ministry also reaffirmed the country's support for the Palestinian issue "emphasising Jerusalem as the eternal capital of Palestine".

The statement said Ms Mangoush had "refused to hold any meetings with representatives of the Israeli entity" – and that the meeting in Rome was "unplanned" and "casual".

Raphael Luzon, chairman of the Union of Jews of Libya, said that he had helped facilitate meetings between Libyans and Israelis "six years ago", the Times of Israel reported.

Ms Mangoush represents the UN-recognised government based in Tripoli and is the first woman to take on the position of Foreign Minister.