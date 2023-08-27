Israel and Libya's foreign ministers meet for the first time in Italy

Israel's foreign minister held a meeting with his Libyan counterpart in Italy last week, although the two countries do not have diplomatic relations, a statement from the Israeli foreign ministry said on Sunday.

The meeting between Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush was reportedly facilitated by Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani.

"I spoke with the foreign minister about the great potential for the two countries from their relations," Mr Cohen said in a statement published by his ministry on Sunday.

"As well as the importance of preserving the heritage of Libyan Jews, which includes renovating synagogues and Jewish cemeteries in the country," Mr Cohen said.

The ministers discussed historic ties between the countries, and "the possibility of co-operation, and Israeli aid in humanitarian issues, agriculture, water management," according to the statement.

No official statement has been issued so far by Libya's foreign ministry.

No formal diplomatic agreement has been made between Libya and Israel throughout the history of both countries.

Libya has a rich Jewish heritage, like other north African countries, however, during the rule of ousted Libyan president, Moamer Qaddafi, an estimated number of 38,000 Jews were expelled and most synagogues were destroyed and later turned into mosques.